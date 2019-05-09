OliX Pharmaceuticals Expands Ocular Disease Pipeline; Adds OLX304A for the Treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa

SUWON, South Korea, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, announced today an expansion of its ocular disease pipeline. Specifically, the company announced that OLX304A has been added to develop an RNAi therapeutic with a novel target (undisclosed) for treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) in a presentation at the Investor Relations Meeting in Seoul on May 10th.

"We have confirmed the strong potential of treating RP using our cp-asiRNA platform technology which is an optimal siRNA technology for developing ocular therapeutics. We look forward to advancing OLX304A as a highly innovative approach to benefit RP patients," said Dong-ki Lee, Ph.D., the founder and CEO of OliX.

OLX304A is a program to develop a treatment that targets a single gene for RP patients regardless of their disease-causing gene mutation. This strategy is different from the conventional treatment development strategies for RP which target individual disease-causing genes.

An IND application of OLX304A program is planned to be submitted to the US FDA to initiate a Phase 1 within the first half of next year.

OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OliX is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The company is currently developing novel therapeutic programs for treatment of various diseases with high unmet medical needs, including hypertrophic scar, dry & wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, Retinitis Pigmentosa and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

