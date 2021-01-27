Olli Brands Inc., Canada's Premiere Independent Cannabis Goods Manufacturer, Granted Sales Licence by Health Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario-based cannabis producer Olli Brands Inc. ("Olli Brands", "Olli," "OBi") has been granted an amendment to their Standard Processing Licence, allowing for the sale and distribution of edible cannabis under the Cannabis Regulations. Effective Jan. 14, 2021, the long-anticipated license allows OBi to include sales activities in both recreational and medical channels. OBi continues to roll out a Canada-wide sales launch of their in-house branded products as well as partner products.

"The OBi team is more than delighted to have received our Sales Licence from Health Canada," said Sarah Gillin, CEO, Olli Brands Inc. "This achievement allows us to bring sales and distribution activities in-house, further strengthening our existing relationships with the Provincial boards. We have many exciting new flavours and formulations to augment our existing fruit chew lineup, as well as entirely new and delicious products in other categories, coming soon to authorized retailers nationwide."

A sophisticated commercial manufacturing space in Etobicoke, Ontario, houses OBi's ongoing product innovation initiatives, and the production of the company's premium quality, cannabis 2.0 derivative products. The OBi facility has capabilities to produce soft chews (currently in market) as well as baked goods, chocolate, other confectionary and cannabis-infused teas.

In partnership with its preferred API supplier MediPharm Labs, OBi's products are now sold in five provinces in Canada - British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario - under their current flagship brand, Olli, as well as partner brand Ace Valley. Receipt of the Sales Licence will position OBi's brands and partner brands for direct national distribution.

OBi's best-in-class team of experts in the fields of product innovation, research & development, regulatory and operations distinguishes the company from others in the Canadian cannabis space and supports the goal to be a leader in expertly crafted cannabis-infused products in the Canadian market.

About Olli Brands Inc:

Olli Brands Inc. (OBi) is the trusted leader in expertly crafted high-quality cannabis-infused products, brands and experiences. Based out of Etobicoke, ON, OBi is a fully independent and licensed National manufacturer of infused cannabis 2.0 products. OBi's team works with best-in-class suppliers to offer premium-grade cannabis-infused goods to the legal Canadian market. The company's brands include its flagship brand Olli, as well as wellness-focused Ollive. In addition to its portfolio brands, OBi works with like-minded private label partners to turn good ideas into exceptional possibilities. OBi's products are sold across Canada at various authorized provincial retailers.

