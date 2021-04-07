Ollie's Car Wash Joins Mammoth Holdings

ATLANTA, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, LLC ("Mammoth"), an Atlanta-based conveyor car wash operator, has acquired Ollie's Car Wash ("Ollie's"), a three-unit express conveyor car wash operator in Louisiana. Ollie's founders, Brady and Melissa Walton, each chose to invest a significant amount of their proceeds into Mammoth's equity.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth's co-founder and CEO, explained, "Ollie's expands our presence along the I-10 corridor in Louisiana into the Baton Rouge market." He added, "We are pleased to have new, high quality partners who will help us achieve our expansion goals."

Brady Walton, Ollie's co-founder, stated, "We have worked with a lot of people in the car wash business, and the Mammoth team stands apart from the pack in terms of operations and culture." Walton added, "We couldn't be more excited to be joining the team."

Mammoth is the first car wash acquisition platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 8th largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, PitStop, Lulu's, and now Ollie's, among others. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital provides Mammoth's debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 56 conveyor car washes under the Marc-1, QuickWash Express, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, Lulu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, and Tennessee. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About Ollie's

Ollie's operates three express conveyor car washes in Addis, Denham Springs, and Walker, Louisiana. Ollie's was founded by Brady and Melissa Walton in 2015. To learn more, please visit an Ollie's location or see us online at https://ollies-car-wash-car-wash.business.site/.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC™ is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

SOURCE Mammoth Holdings