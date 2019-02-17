Ollyball Wins a 'Toy of the Year' at TOTY Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ollyball, made by VICTURY Sports, was awarded a "Toy of the Year" at the 19th annual Toy Association Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards, in the Rookie of the Year category.

Founder Joseph Burke, Ellen Burke and son Jameson Burke

The annual award ceremony, known as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, was held on Feb. 15, 2019, on the eve of the 116th North American International Toy Fair. More than 700 nominees from over 250 companies were nominated for the awards. Winners were selected based on votes from major and specialty toy retailers, media, Toy Association members and consumers. The criteria used was based on a product's creativity, design, play value, and marketing.

The Ollyball, dubbed the "Ultimate Indoor Play Ball," was invented and patented by Joseph Burke, a former creative at Disney Store and Goodwill Industries. In their acceptance speech, Burke and his wife Ellen praised the Toy Association and credited their children as the spark to solve parents' age-old complaint, "don't play ball in the house!"

The Ollyball was a ball designed for full-speed, full-force indoor play. The ball weighs less than an ounce, absorbs shock through patented KrunchCOR® construction and is re-inflatable. The outer shell of the Ollyball features cartoon drawings that can be colored with crayons and most markers. (Ages 4+ MSRP: $14.99)

VICTURY Sports will be showing at the Jacob J. Javitz Center from Feb. 16-18, 2019. The company is holding live demonstrations of three new toys including their VICTURY Soccer ball, already recognized as a "2018 Toy Fair Top 12 Best Toy" by Fatherly.com.

About VICTURY Sports

VICTURY Sports introduces a new category of indoor sports and play products. VICTURY was founded by Joseph Burke, his wife Ellen Burke, an educator in Special Education, and John Burke, a 2X NSCAA National Soccer Coach of the Year. Learn more at VICTURY.com.

Media Contact:

Chantell Sturt

Email: csturt@eucalyptusmediagroup.com

Related Images

victury-sports.jpg

VICTURY Sports

Founder Joseph Burke, Ellen Burke and son Jameson Burke

image2.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ollyball.com

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wnnsv7OFSAY

SOURCE VICTURY

Related Links

http://www.ollyball.com

