OLS Hotels & Resorts Rebrands to Springboard Hospitality and Launches Hospitality Intelligence Platform

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OLS Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality management company with more than 30 independent and branded properties throughout the U.S., today announced its rebranding as Springboard Hospitality. Founded in 1988, the company is building upon its successful history with a new name and visual identity that better reflects its dynamic management services and innovative technology solutions. Coinciding with the rebrand, the company is launching its new Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) platform which provides customizable technology solutions optimized for each property.

"Our new identity, Springboard Hospitality, encapsulates our abilities to uncover opportunities, develop innovative solutions, and drive more profit for owners and investors," said Chief Executive Officer Ben Rafter. "When I joined the company in 2016, we set out to infuse our operational success with investments in technology, people and culture. Since that time, I'm proud that we've steadily grown to over 30 properties in 10 states, and we're looking toward continued growth and investments under our revitalized brand."

Led by tech entrepreneur Ben Rafter, the West Coast-based company embarked on its efforts to revitalize, rebrand, and expand in 2018. The opening of a second office in Honolulu allowed the company to focus on the Hawaii region which accounts for seven of 15 properties recently added to the portfolio. Springboard Hospitality additionally has grown its presence in key gateway cities, including Anchorage, Alaska, Honolulu, Los Angeles and Portland, Ore., along with additions in premier leisure destinations, including Sedona, Ariz., Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., and Jackson, Wyo.

Springboard Hospitality has spent years vetting and partnering with leading technology companies to provide tailored solutions to fit each of its property's unique operating dynamics. Based on this experience, Springboard is introducing its Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) platform, which leverages a best-in-class suite of tools and combines it with industry-leading talent, to deliver streamlined operations, personalized guest experiences and maximized revenues. Springboard Hospitality's hotels and resorts benefit from H.I. with smarter, more efficient and profitable concepts that provide a defensible competitive advantage.

The Springboard Hospitality team's technology expertise is fused with decades of operational experience in managing and developing hospitality concepts. The team specializes in creating lifestyle hotels with experience across a multitude of services including accounting, revenue management, sales, marketing, food and beverage, human resources and new hotel development.

Springboard Hospitality has continued growth in 2020 despite COVID-19's negative effects on the travel industry, adding three new properties to its portfolio with several others in the works. The company is well positioned to take on new business and ready to assist properties that may be experiencing distress from the pandemic.

