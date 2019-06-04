Olshan Shareholder Activism Practice Recognized in Legal 500 US 2019 as Top Tier 1 Leading Firm and Co-Chairs as Leading Lawyers; Advertising Practice Recognized as Leading Firm

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that The Legal 500 United States 2019 guide to leading law firms and attorneys has named the firm as a Top Tier 1 Leading Firm in M&A/Corporate and Commercial: Shareholder Activism - advice to shareholders, and five of the practice's lawyers have been acknowledged. Co-Chairs Steve Wolosky and Andrew Freedman have been named as elite Tier 1 Leading lawyers, partners Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman and Ryan Nebel have been named as Recommended lawyers, and partner Meagan Reda was named a Next Generation lawyer. In addition, the firm has been named as a Tier 3 Leading Firm in Advertising and Marketing: Transactional and three lawyers have been named as Recommended: Chair Andrew Lustigman and partners Tamara Carmichael and Scott Shaffer.

Legal 500 noted some of the prominent activist clients that the Shareholder Activism Practice advises, including Starboard Value and Elliott Management, as well as recent M&A related activism the firm has handled.

The Advertising, Marketing and Promotions practice group is noted by Legal 500 for its capabilities in handling sweepstakes and contests, advertising clearance, and advising on direct marketing law and in regulatory investigations.

Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism including the Refinitiv Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard, Fact Set Shark Repellent League Table, Activist Insight Monthly and The Deal Activism League Table.

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including recognition by Chambers 2019 USA as having "Leading Lawyers" in Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism and as a leading law firm in Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide, as a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits, selection of 37 lawyers for Super Lawyers® 2018 New York Metro and the selection of six attorneys to The Best Lawyers in America 2019. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list.

For 30 years, The Legal 500 has been analyzing the capabilities of law firms across the world with a comprehensive research program that each year brings the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The Legal 500 assesses the strengths of law firms in over 100 jurisdictions, with rankings based on a series of criteria and research based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, submissions from law firms, and interviews with leading private practice lawyers.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

