Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice Named Top Legal Adviser to Activist Investors Worldwide in Bloomberg's Inaugural Activism League Tables

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP announced today that its Shareholder Activism Practice has been named the leading legal adviser to activist investors around the globe in the inaugural Bloomberg Activism Advisory League Tables. According to the league tables, which cover all new activist campaigns launched in 2019, Olshan advised on 141 activist engagements with stakes worth $18.5 billion last year. Notably, Olshan advised on four out of the 5 "Key Engagements in 2019 Campaigns" according to Bloomberg.

"Bloomberg's activist rankings are but the latest indicator that shareholder activism plays an increasingly significant role in corporate governance and deal making, and that Olshan continues to be the dominant go-to firm around the globe for activist investors," said Andrew Freedman , co-head of Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice.

Freedman continued, "Shareholder activism continues to evolve as a major vehicle and influencer for change in corporate boardrooms, and this past year demonstrated the full-range of capabilities that Olshan's lawyers can creatively employ on behalf of clients, including the unprecedented use in the U.S. of a universal ballot in a proxy contest for control. We expect to see more innovation and creative implementation of activist strategies in 2020, and once again Olshan's team of experienced activist attorneys will be the force behind emerging trends."

Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism, including most recently:

In December 2019 , named for the fifth consecutive year by Activist Insight Monthly as the #1 law firm in shareholder activism in the Activist Adviser Awards for 2019 as part of its December publication. Activist Insight Monthly cited the activist campaigns that Olshan advised on in 2019 as "a record number of campaigns."

, named for the fifth consecutive year by as the #1 law firm in shareholder activism in the Activist Adviser Awards for 2019 as part of its December publication. cited the activist campaigns that Olshan advised on in 2019 as "a record number of campaigns." In October 2019 , again named as the #1 Law Firm Advising Activist Investors in The Deal's Activism League Table for the first half of 2019, advising on more campaigns than the next four highest ranked firms combined. Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice was ranked in The Deal's inaugural activist 2017-2018 league tables as the top law firm by far, representing insurgent managers in activist campaigns.

, again named as the #1 Law Firm Advising Activist Investors in Activism League Table for the first half of 2019, advising on more campaigns than the next four highest ranked firms combined. Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice was ranked in inaugural activist 2017-2018 league tables as the top law firm by far, representing insurgent managers in activist campaigns. In October 2019 , Olshan once again named as the #1 law firm representing activist shareholders worldwide in the Refinitiv First Half 2019 Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard and in the Refinitiv Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard for the full year 2018 released in March 2019 (awaiting full year 2019 results).

, Olshan once again named as the #1 law firm representing activist shareholders worldwide in the First Half 2019 Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard and in the Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard for the full year 2018 released in (awaiting full year 2019 results). In October 2019 , ranked #1 in the "Law Firm" category by FactSet's Flashwire Advisor Quarterly through the 3rd Quarter of 2019, advising on more campaigns than the next eight highest ranked firms combined (awaiting full year 2019 results).

Additional top rankings have been noted in Thomson Reuters' Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard; Chambers 2019 USA for "Leading Lawyers" in Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism; The Legal 500 US 2019 as an elite Tier 1 Leading Firm in M&A/ Corporate and Commercial: Shareholder Activism and individual recognition of five of the practice's lawyers, including two elite Tier 1 Leading lawyers; U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for "Best Law Firm" and "Best Lawyers" in Securities/Capital Markets; and in Super Lawyers® 2019 New York Metro for Mergers & Acquisitions, Securities & Corporate Finance, and Business/Corporate.

In its inaugural Global Activism Market Review Bloomberg notes that, "The Bloomberg Activism Advisory League Tables are the definitive publication of Activism advisory rankings. The tables represent the top financial, legal, IR and proxy solicitor advisors in the global shareholder activism market."

About Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice Group

Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice Group is widely recognized as the premier practice worldwide in representing activist investors. The Group has unparalleled experience in counseling clients on a wide variety of activist strategies, from proxy contests, consent solicitations and hostile takeovers to letter-writing campaigns and behind-the-scenes discussions with management and boards of directors.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's lawyers.

