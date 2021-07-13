Olympian & U.S. Gymnastics Champion Laurie Hernandez And Paralympian & World Record-Setting Swimmer Jessica Long Depend On Dr Teal's Performance Epsom Salt Soaks For Muscle & Joint Recovery

STAMFORD, Conn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaks, widely touted among athletes as a critical component of their recovery routines, is now available in a NEW Performance formula packed with pure Epsom salt, menthol, L-carnitine and BCAAs. Longtime Dr Teal's users, Olympian and U.S. gymnastics champion Laurie Hernandez and Paralympic record-setting swimmer and one of the most decorated paraswimmers in U.S. history, Jessica Long, both credit the brand as the secret recipe to their recovery. The Dr Teal's Performance Pure Epsom Salt Soak and 3-in-1 Foaming Bath, Hair and Body Wash are part of the NEW muscle recovery product range that is focused on soothing sore muscles and joint pains to maintain optimal performance.

While anyone can enjoy a rejuvenating soak with Dr Teal's, world-class athletes Hernandez and Long have each incorporated Dr Teal's into their muscle recovery routines. Hernandez recently paused her gymnastics career due to a knee injury, so recovery is more important than ever as she focuses on her next steps in the sport. Long regularly endures joint pain and finds relief when incorporating Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soak into her routine.

"Recovery has always been a part of my life as a career athlete, and I've prioritized self-care even more in the past few years — I even say that it's my fifth event because it's just that important," says Hernandez. "I am focused on my recovery and Dr Teal's is a big part of that process. Soaking in Epsom Salt is also just a great way to relax after a long day."

Dr Teal's NEW Performance Bath Collection is formulated with Pure Epsom Salt and menthol to help ease muscle aches and soreness and help speed recovery time while essential oils and amino acids relax the body and mind so you are ready for the next challenge.

"Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soak has been widely used by professional athletes for decades and is an essential part of their post-workout recovery," says Bradley Essig, Chief Marketing Officer at PDC Wellness & Personal Care. "Whether it's sticking a tough landing, swimming the fastest 50 meters of your career, or crushing your next workout, our new Performance product range is specifically designed for those who need to maintain optimal performance."

In addition to being a world champion having achieved a total of 52 world championship medals, Long has been praised as one of the most decorated Paralympic swimmers of all time with 23 medals going into this year's games. She understands her success starts with feeling her best. "I've been using Dr Teal's to provide relief from muscle and joint pain for years—after a long workout in the pool and just everyday discomfort from my prosthetics,'' says Long. "I'm loving the new Performance soak because it helps speed recovery time as I get ready to compete on the world's biggest stage."

Dr Teal's Performance Epsom Salt Soak and 3-in-1 Foaming Bath, Hair & Body Wash is available at Walmart stores nationwide or online for $6.97 and $8.97, respectively. To soak away discomfort and ease sore muscles, pour two cups of Dr Teal's Performance Pure Epsom Salt Soak under warm bath water and soak for at least 20 minutes.

For more information on how you can relax and recover like a professional athlete, check out Dr Teal's on Instagram and Facebook @DrTeals, or visit drteals.com. Fans can also follow Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) and Jessica Long (@jessicatatianalong) to see how they reset and recharge with Dr Teal's this summer.

