Olympian Allyson Felix Joins March Of Dimes Celebrity Advocate Council

Felix is the most decorated track and field Olympian in history with 25 global medals at the Olympics and World Championships, but her path to motherhood wasn't easy. She gave birth to her daughter, Camryn, premature at 32 weeks via emergency C-section due to preeclampsia and nearly lost her life. After her daughter was born, Felix was in negotiations with Nike to renew her sponsorship contract when the brand offered her 70 percent less than before. Her powerful op-ed in the New York Times about her experience not only caused Nike to change their maternity policy, but helped shine a spotlight on the issues working mothers face across the country. She even testified before Congress in 2019 on the black maternal health crisis and her experiences.

"Every day in America, women face additional roadblocks and setbacks that we shouldn't have to just because we become moms. And the challenges often begin before that during pregnancy when complications and premature birth are still rampant," said Allyson Felix, Olympian and member of March of Dimes' Celebrity Advocate Council. "I'm honored to advocate for March of Dimes as we fight for the health of all moms and babies."

"We are thrilled that Allyson has joined the March of Dimes team as a national advocate. Her story is a source of inspiration, but it should also be a catalyst. The health issues moms and babies face require our attention and should spark a common drive to ensure the programs, education and resources exist to provide the best possible outcomes for healthy moms and strong babies. This is even more true during the COVID-19 pandemic when the strain on our medical system is further compounding the maternal and infant health crisis," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes.

March of Dimes' It Starts With Mom campaign is raising awareness of the maternal crisis and associated health risks, as well as providing a comprehensive collection of health information and resources to moms and moms-to-be. ItStartsWithMom.org will serve as a central hub and provide easy-to-access health and wellness information and resources. Felix will be joining It Starts With Mom Live during the "Inspire" session from 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. ET/5:00-6:00 p.m. PT on May 7th.

The March of Dimes Celebrity Advocate Council is comprised of leaders from throughout the entertainment industry who are using their platforms to advocate for research, programs, and education so that every baby can have the best possible start. By raising awareness about the issues impacting moms and babies, the advocates help drive attention to areas where it's needed. Allyson joins Ally Brooke, Nick Lachey, Porsha Williams, and Tatyana Ali as members of the Council.

ABOUT ALLYSON FELIX

Allyson Felix is the most decorated Track & Field Olympian in history. A nine-time Olympic medalist. Six-time Olympic Champion. World Record Holder. She has won, a mind-blowing, twenty-five global medals at the Olympics and World Championships. Allyson is still honing her craft and her determination is rivaled only by the greatest of the greats. Allyson has found passions off the track which she believes are her true calling. She loves children and serves as a member of the Right To Play board hoping to raise awareness for under-served children in developing regions. Her greatest accomplishment and her greatest love is her daughter, Camryn, who reminds her every day that she can never stop fighting for what is right in this world.

ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

