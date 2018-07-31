Olympic champions gave Red Beach thumb up for its beautiful wetlands

In the ticket hall, judo champion Sun Fuming, Yuan Hua, volleyball champion Liu Yanan, rowing double pulp champion Tang Bin, wrestling champion Wang Jiao and epee champion Sun Yujie took group photos with visitors and signed for them enthusiastically. Olympic champions inscribed for the Red Beach National Scenic Corridor and visited the sightseeing bus. Newly named "Olympic champion", this bus is decorated with the mascot pattern of 13th games of Liaoning province, and will be operated in the scenic area.

The Olympic champions took photos at the core scenic spot, where they were charmed by the stunning scenery and praised the beautiful wetlands and spectacular red beach. Red beach is a treasure to human beings that given by nature. All the scenic spots are consisted by ecological resources, such as red beach, green reed and wetland.

The Red Beach National Scenic Corridor is known as the "red coastline of the world", also known as "China's most wonderful leisure corridor" and "China's most romantic tourist coastline". Pioneer plant herb of salvia and green reed marshes are the main constituent elements of the Red Beach National Scenic Corridor. In April every year, salvia starts to sprout, reproduce and grow rapidly. With the change of seasons, salvia is growing from pink to flaming to magenta, which makes a magnificent picture of this tidal flat.

Juxtaposed with red salvia are the world's largest reeds, with 1.23 million hectares. This large area of reeds not only adjust the climate, conserve water and form a good wetland ecological environment, but also provide a habitat for birds to inhabit, forage and reproduce. The reeds are home to 287 species of birds, where is the breeding ground of the black-billed gull, the most northern end of the wild red-crowned crane overwintering and the southernmost point of wild red-crowned crane breeding. There are white swan, egret, heron, white eyebrow duck, swan goose and spotted seals. This is the paradise of seabirds and the heaven of marine life.

SOURCE Panjin Red Beach Wetland Resort Administrative Committee