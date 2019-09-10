Olympic Icon Mark Spitz Partners with AliveCor To Build Awareness Around Heart Health

Years after his record setting performances in the pool, Spitz has maintained a commitment to physical health throughout his life as a businessman, celebrity spokesperson, husband and father.

"When I was diagnosed with AFib, my first thought was, 'how could this happen to me?' The life I thought I had changed forever," said Spitz. "Together with AliveCor, our goal is to create a broader discussion around heart health and inform others of this device that gives me peace of mind despite my diagnosis."

AliveCor was named the #1 artificial intelligence company on Fast Company's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies and its FDA-cleared KardiaMobile product is the most clinically validated mobile ECG solution in the world. This device is not only for people suffering from AFib; it also detects fast and slow heart rates (Tachycardia, Bradycardia) and allows people to monitor for Normal heart rhythm.

"Mark Spitz's diagnosis illustrates the widespread impact that heart health has across the United States. Mark is an exemplar of his generation and has maintained a healthy lifestyle beyond his Olympic years. As our population continues to age, he is a role model for confident and insightful health management," said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor.

Throughout this new partnership, Spitz will appear on television and social media campaigns in addition to sharing video and blog updates on his AliveCor web page, markspitz.alivecor.com, to create an educational online forum for heart health discussion.

