OLYMPIC MEDALIST MOLLY SEIDEL CHOOSES 100% PERFORMANCE EYEWEAR

"Molly is a tenacious, strategic and driven athlete that participates for the love of running," says 100% VP of Global Marketing and Sales, Gwen van Lingen. "Having the input of an athlete of Molly's caliber is critical to the future innovation and development of our eyewear. We will continue our passion of creating purpose-built performance eyewear for all premiere athletes."

"I'm so excited to be joining the 100% team and be a part of an elite group of athletes pushing the limits in sport," says Molly Seidel. "Whether I'm racing or training I now know I've got the best performance eyewear around."

100% has meticulously engineered world-class optics that match the performance and styling demanded by the best runners in the world. For the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18, 2022, Molly will make her debut as a valued member of the brand family by racing in 100% Sport Performance eyewear.

We are honored that Molly chose to partner with 100% in providing premium eyewear to help her achieve her goals in 2022, and beyond.

100% eyewear is available 100% authorized dealers, 100percent.com, and 100percent.eu. For more information about all 100% products, visit us online at 100%.

About 100%®:

100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel, and sports protection. 100% empowers the most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.

The roots of 100% date back to 1982 when the superstars of Motocross wore the original 100% logo as a badge of honor on their race gear and helmets. Today, 100% is inspiring a whole new generation of athletes in various disciplines of sport, and asking them the original tagline: "How much effort do you give?"

The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes including seven-time Tour de France Green Jersey winner, and three-time road cycling World Champ, Peter Sagan; two-time 450 AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb; Olympic Gold Medalist, UCI cross-country mountain bike world, and European Champ Jolanda Neff; Five-time UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni; #1 ranked long-course Triathlete in the World, Gustav Iden; Olympic Gold Medalist and X-Games Champion snowboard superstar Zoi Sadowski-Synnott; four-time Olympic Gold medaling biathlon sensation, Johannes Thingnes Boe; MLB All Stars Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. and San Diego Padres shortstop sensation Fernando Tatis Jr.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. www.100percent.com.

Editorial contact, Diane Thibert

(310) 804-2400 / [email protected]

SOURCE 100%