Olympus Announces the Digital ED 8-25mm f/4.0 PRO Wide Angle Lens; More Info at B&H

Key Features

Micro Four Thirds System

16-50mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22

2 Aspherical ED & 1 Super ED Elements

1 DSA, 1 ED, 1 HD, 1 HR , 1 Super HR

Olympus ZERO Lens Multicoating

MSC AF System, Manual Focus Clutch

Programmable L-Fn Function Button

Weather-Resistant Construction

Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm

This is a premium Olympus lens, and its optical design consists of 16 elements in 10 groups, including one DSA (Dual Super Aspherical) lens, two Aspherical ED lenses, and one Super ED lens. Its high-speed imager autofocus system is designated MSC (Movie & Still Compatible) for quick and quiet performance and it utilizes a VCM image stabilization mechanism. The filter size diameter is 72mm and the lens is supplied with the LH-76E Lens Hood.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4.0 PRO Lens | Hands-on Review https://youtu.be/JeTD1hs0Lz8

Learn More with Explora Blog https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/olympus-announces-the-ed-8-25mm-f40-pro-lens

