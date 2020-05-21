Olympus Convenes Panel of Global Pulmonologists to Discuss Bronchoscopy During COVID-19

The webinar takes place Wednesday, May 27, at 11AM–12PM EDT. This webinar is open to the public and provided at no cost. Click here to register .

Univ. Prof. Dr. med. Felix Herth

Prof. Herth is currently practicing in Heidelberg, Germany and serves as Chairman and Head of Department of Pneumology and Critical Care Medicine at Thoraxklinik University of Heidelberg, Germany. Prof. Herth is also the Editor-in-Chief of Respiration and has served on many industry committees, including the European Respiratory Society (ERS), the American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP) and the German Society of Pneumology (DGP). Prof. Herth graduated from the University of Freiburg.

Prof. Stefano Gasparini

Dr. Gasparini is a Full Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the Polytechnic University of Marche Region, and he is Chairman of the Interdisciplinary Group Thoracic Tumor and Responsible for the Educational program in Interventional Pulmonology at the Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria "Ospedali Riuniti" in Ancona, Italy. He is Past President of the Italian Association of Pulmonologists, member of the Editorial Board for the Journal for Bronchology, and Associate Editor of Respiration. Dr. Gasparini received the WABIP Gustav Killian Award in 2018.

Gerard A. Silvestri, MD, MS, FCCP

Dr. Silvestri completed his training in pulmonary and critical care at Dartmouth and has served on the faculty at the Medical University of South Carolina for over 25 years. He is a past president of the American College of Chest Physicians, the George Sr. and Margaret Hillenbrand Professor of Thoracic Oncology and Vice-Chair of Medicine for faculty development at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He is a past president of the American Association of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology. He has served on multiple editorial boards of medical journals and currently serves on the editorial board of the journal CHEST.

About Olympus Medical Systems Group

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Medical Business works with health care professionals to combine our innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing with their skills to deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance quality of life for patients. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

SOURCE Olympus Medical Systems Group

Related Links

http://www.medical.olympusamerica.com

