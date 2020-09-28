Olympus Introduces the OEP-6 High-Definition Printer and WM-NP3 Workstation

"Olympus has made its name in medical imaging, and as such it makes sense that we should bring our customers complementary solutions to easily organize and transport our powerful imaging equipment as well as print the highest-quality images for a range of important uses in delivering effective and efficient patient care," said Randy Clark, President, Medical Systems Group, Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "We are pleased to make available important workflow solutions for our customers."

The OEP-6 high-definition printer accurately reproduces HDTV images to produce superb, high-definition prints with excellent quality for endoscopist use during patient or colleague consults as well as detailed record-keeping. Its features and benefits include:

Fast Printing Output: Even at the highest image quality, the OEP-6 prints out a full-color image in just 29 seconds per sheet (A5 size), or 21 seconds in high-speed mode.

The WM-NP3 mobile workstation is an important addition toward improved workflow for nursing staff. The WM-NP3 workstation has been designed to specially support and add value to current and future imaging systems. It features an increased loading capacity, while taking up less floor space and supporting an expanded range of accessories.

Features and benefits of the WM-NP3 workstation include:

Adjustable Monitor Arms: The WM-NP3 workstation offers two adjustable monitor arms to support a range of compatible monitors. Pan, tilt and swivel functionality provides a large range of motion on either arm, allowing the user to adjust the monitor for ideal viewing.

Ergonomically designed handles and twin-wheeled castors allow the workstation to be moved into the ideal location with ease. Optimized Cable Management: This workstation offers increased cable capacity and easier access to route and remove cables.

For more information about the WM-NP3 and the OEP-6, please contact 1-800-848-9024 or visit https://medical.olympusamerica.com/products/carts/WM-NP3 or https://medical.olympusamerica.com/products/printers/printer-oep-6.

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about the solutions it creates for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries, as well as cameras and audio products.

Olympus' Medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com.

