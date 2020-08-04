Olympus Introduces The OM-D® E-M10 Mark IV Camera

The award-winning Olympus OM-D series has a reputation for delivering flawless, professional-quality images and video to photographers of all levels, and the E-M10 Mark IV does not disappoint. This entry-point mirrorless camera is designed to allow the user to grow with it; its powerful image sensor and image-processing engine are packed with technology to deliver a wealth of versatile shooting features; perfect for the enthusiastic beginner photographer, who values quality, yet demands results. This model also features a high-definition electronic viewfinder for optimal quality while shooting in bright outdoor or backlit conditions, and an improved grip with a secure hold for superb ergonomics and comfortable control. The compact, lightweight design is equipped with in-body 5-axis image stabilization i featuring up to 4.5 shutter speed steps of compensation ii , and a new 20 Megapixel Live MOS sensor. Combined, the two deliver high-quality photos and videos with minimal blur in any scene, including night photography and telephoto shooting.

Bring It Everywhere

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is lighter than any previous model, at approximately 0.85 pounds. Even when paired with the M.Zuiko® Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ lens, the kit is just over a pound (approximately 1.05 pounds), about the size of a standard bottle of wateriii, making it incredibly portable. A deep grip provides an ergonomic, comfortable and secure feel. Easy USB charging enables in-camera charging, using a power bank – convenient when on the go. This body is also wireless radio wave external flash compatible.

Perfect Photos – Every Time

Capture blur-free photos even in dark locations, thanks to improved in-body 5-axis image stabilization, providing 4.5 shutter speed steps of compensation. Expect consistent in-focus subjects with improved autofocus tracking precision. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV uses the same moving subject detection algorithm available in the high-end OM-D E-M1X. Using Face/Eye Detection autofocus, a feature recently introduced on the OM-D E-M1 Mark III, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV captures beautiful portraits with more accurate face detection and tracking, even when viewing the face from the side or when partially hidden. The OM-D E-M10 Mark IV has the same 20M image sensor and high-performance TruePic VIII image processing engine available on Olympus high-end models, and now available on the E-M10 Mark IV. Never miss a fast action shot with its maximum 15 frames-per-second high-speed sequential shooting.

A first for the OM-D series, this model is equipped with a flip-down LCD monitor and dedicated selfie mode, making it easy and fun to take high-quality selfies using one hand. The camera supports high-angle and low-angle shooting, so photos and videos turn out exactly as imagined. Additionally, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV features a high-definition electronic viewfinder, making it easier than ever to shoot in direct sunlight and in other situations where it might be difficult to view the LCD monitor.

Unleash Creative Potential.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV allows users to choose from 28 Scene Modes, ranging anywhere from Portrait to Fireworks, and Sport to Macro, with many other options in between, allowing optimization of settings for the best results in virtually any scenario. 16 Art Filters, such as Vintage, Soft Focus and Instant Film offer the user the creative expression of their choice. Enjoy advanced techniques easily with Advanced Photo (AP) mode -- an easy-to-navigate menu walks the user through features, such as High Dynamic Range (HDR), Live Composite, Live Time, Multiple Exposure and Focus Bracketing. Record beautiful 4K hand-held video even while walking, thanks to the powerful 5-axis image stabilization. Extract and save still images from the 4K videos. 4K video can be recorded without switching to video mode. Silent mode mutes shutter sounds during shooting, which is convenient for locations where sounds are not appropriate such as during recitals, concerts or weddings.

Expandable System Grows with the User

Olympus offers wide selection of Olympus M.Zuiko interchangeable lenses, from compact zoom lenses to single–focal-length lenses in a wide variety of focal lengths to meet the needs of any photographer. Choose the lens that best suits the subject. Traveling to a national park? Capture amazing wide landscapes with the M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f1.8 lens. Or get perfect shots of a new puppy with beautiful bokeh using an M.Zuiko Digital 45mm f1.8 lens. As the user's photography skills and interests develop, this system is the perfect tool to grow with them. Wanting to explore macro photography, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 30mm f3.5 macro lens will be perfect.

Share and Post with Ease

Built-in Wi-Fi® easily and intuitively pairs with a smart device for remote shooting, wireless uploading and fast sharing. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV supports an always-on connection using Bluetooth®, allowing the user the ability to play back or import images, even when the camera is not in hand. This built-in, stable connection antenna is the same one used in the OM-D high-end models. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® built into the camera body, the dedicated smartphone app Olympus OI.Share® can be used to easily and instantly import recorded photos and videos to a smartphone or for posting on social media. The Camera "How To" guide is also available in the app for learning shooting methods and techniques on the go.

Pricing, Configurations Availability & Specifications

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Body (Silver/Black); $699.99 (U.S.)/$999.99 (CAD)

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV EZ Kit Body (Silver/Black) and M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZiv lens; $799.99 (U.S.)/$1,049.99 (CAD)

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is currently available for pre-order, and will begin shipping on September 25, 2020.

Take advantage of a special launch offer by purchasing a new OM-D E-M10 Mark IV before November 1, 2020; receive an Olympus starter kit, including an Olympus camera bag, extra BLS-50 battery and 32GB SD card (starter kit valued at $99.99).

