STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce effective January 2019, the promotion of Matthew Boyd to Principal. Matt joined Olympus in 2011 as an associate. He was promoted to Vice President in 2014. Matt has been deeply involved in Olympus' investments in manufacturing, in steel services and consumer products.

