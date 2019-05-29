Olympus Property Continues to Grow with the Acquisition of Victorian Quarters at Team Ranch

Olympus Team Ranch is located in prime southwestern Fort Worth only 10 miles from the Olympus Property Headquarters in downtown Fort Worth. Approximately 270,000 jobs are located within a 10-mile radius of the property including the Medical District, Lockheed Martin, Fort Worth Central Business District, and GM Financial. In addition, The Shops at Clearfork, a premier open-air mall anchored by Luxury boutiques and Waterside, a 63-acre mixed-use development, are both minutes from the property. Olympus Team Ranch is also positioned next to multiple prominent single-family subdivisions where homes range in price from $300,000 to $7,000,000.

"We are proud and honored to continue growing Olympus Property with the acquisition of Olympus Team Ranch in our own backyard with this beautiful asset. We love this market and plan to own this deal for a long period of time," said Anthony Wonderly, Principal of Olympus Property.

Olympus plans to spend approximately $2 million on top of the existing finish outs to further enhance the interiors, rebrand the property, and add light amenity upgrades. These upgrades, such as adding stainless appliances, granite countertops, lighting package, vinyl flooring, backsplash, framed mirrors, washers and dryers, and fenced back yards in some units, will provide immense upside value to the asset.

"With our planned renovation and rent increases, Olympus Team Ranch will create value for our investors and Olympus Property for years to come," said Chase Bennett, Director of Acquisitions at Olympus Property.

Olympus Team Ranch is a 248-unit low density community featuring nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, custom three-panel metal entry door, vinyl wood entry, faux wood 2" blinds, balcony or patio with French door, double stainless steel sinks with arched faucet, kitchen pantry, black appliance package, separate utility area, ceiling fans with lighting in all bedrooms, and vinyl wood flooring in bathroom(s). Select units include vinyl wood flooring in kitchen and living areas, fireplace, double sink vanity, garden soaking tub, and storage on balcony or patio. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, cascading fountain, sunning deck, covered pergola with seating, covered outdoor grill area with TV, covered pergola with picnic table and grill, attached and direct access garages, pet friendly bark park, private yard, lush landscaping throughout property, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Founded in 1992, Olympus Property owns and manages the most desirable multifamily opportunities across the United States and was recently named the 2nd best place to work in multifamily by The Multifamily Leadership Summit in 2019. Over a 26-year history, the firm has become a successful and recognized name in the multifamily industry with over 17,000 units owned and operated across ten states. Olympus provides opportunities to diversify across multiple geographic locations and directly own interest in unique real estate opportunities.



To learn more about diversifying your portfolio with Olympus Property, please contact Braden Barr at 817-505-0528 or at Braden.Barr@OlympusProperty.com .

