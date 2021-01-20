Olympus Says "This Must be Laplace"

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Conn.-based private equity firm Olympus Partners has made an investment in Laplace-C, a retrocession and specialty reinsurance vehicle managed by PartnerRe Ltd., a leading Bermudian reinsurer. The opportunity is positioned to take advantage of favorable market conditions in short-tail specialty and retrocessional insurance markets.

"We have been actively looking at opportunities to invest in the current favorable reinsurance cycle and believe the newly created Laplace-C vehicle represents a differentiated value proposition combining superior risk-adjusted returns with established market access to a broadly diversified book of business," said Olympus' Matt Boyd. "We are excited to partner with PartnerRe, one of the leading reinsurers in the world with a long history of exceptional underwriting returns."  

The Olympus team included Paul Rubin, Matt Boyd, Connor Wood and Sid Ahuja. Olympus was represented by Rajab Abbassi from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages funds in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

