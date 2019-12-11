Olympus, the Firm with Principals, Promotes Griffin Barstis

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, CT based private equity manager Olympus Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Griffin Barstis to Principal. Griffin first joined Olympus in 2011 as an Associate then earned his MBA at the Wharton School and rejoined Olympus as a Vice President in 2016. He has been deeply involved in Olympus' investment in staffing, baking and industrial tank businesses.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

