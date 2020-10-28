Omada Identity Cloud Extends Intelligent Decision Support and Enhanced Configurability Features to the Cloud

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced the release of the next generation of Omada Identity Cloud. Omada Identity Cloud provides a cloud-native, full-featured IGA Software-as-a-Service offering that can be deployed in less than 12 weeks.

Omada Identity Cloud enables organizations to manage identity lifecycle, policy and role management, access requests, access certification and fulfillment using automated provisioning and service tickets. It provides configurable, adaptable models out of the box, minimizing the time and cost of administration.

New features of Omada Identity Cloud include:

Peer analysis and in-line external risk checks built upon Omada's strong Segregation of Duties (SoD) controls.

Omada's strong Segregation of Duties (SoD) controls. Enhanced configurability features include dynamic filtered views and forms that improve the user experience, without the need for custom code.

Extended Active Directory connectivity through a new connector offering dramatic import speed improvements and flexible configuration.

Google Workspace connectivity rounds out the big three cloud platforms so customers can now fully manage their Google, Azure or AWS identity life cycle deployments.

Omada's highly scalable and performant solution provides efficient onboarding of new apps, quality SAP connectivity, audit and compliance reporting support, and Microsoft Identity Manager governance.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Today's marketplace is changing. With the adoption of hybrid IT environments, identity remains the best line of perimeter defense. Managing identities across multiple applications, clouds, networks and servers is a byproduct of rapid digital transformation, and Omada is excited to provide a comprehensive IGA solution that is tailored to solve these unique challenges."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omada.net

