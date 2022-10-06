Omada Named "Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year" in 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada") , a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced that it has been named the winner of the "Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year" award for the second year in a row in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. These awards are conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Omada is the first and only solution to offer a full set of IGA functionality, giving customers the same identity governance capabilities throughout multi-cloud, cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. The comprehensive identity access management (IAM) solution allows organizations to manage and govern all identity types and manage access to all.

The Omada Identity Cloud platform delivers essential identity governance functionality for secure, compliant, and efficient administration of all users', employees', partners', customers', and contractors' access across systems and applications.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough, said: "The cybersecurity space is crowded with buzzwords, disparate products and systems that can overload organizations with security solutions that handle niche cases at best, take forever to deploy and take even longer to realize real value. Omada breaks through the cybersecurity market by delivering a unique SaaS solution for modern IGA that meets the needs of businesses worldwide. The company is pioneering end-to-end identity access management and we are thrilled to congratulate them on being our choice for 'Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year.'"

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "One of the most crucial components in safeguarding and enabling organizations is an identity and access governance solution, particularly as identity security takes center stage as a top initiative. Simply put, you must secure your identities and their access to secure your business. It is an honor to receive this award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, recognizing our efforts in this area. Omada will continue to invest in our end-to-end identity and access management solution to help our customers achieve secure, compliant, and efficient administration."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE Omada