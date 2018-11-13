Omada Program for Underserved Participants Delivers Strong Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, researchers from the University of Southern California presented the results of a clinical study on the effectiveness of Omada's Digital Diabetes Prevention Program with low-income, underserved populations. Revealed at the American Public Health Association (APHA) Annual Meeting, the results of a clinical trial demonstrated the Omada Program delivered greater than four percent weight loss at the end of the trial period. Nearly 40 percent of participants lost at least five percent of their starting body weight. The program also saw strong engagement early, with 55 percent of users completing the program1.

The two-year trial followed 230 participants enrolled in Omada's specifically-adapted Program for Underserved Participants (PUP). Enrollment was offered at three sites in California and Washington State: the Wellness Center at LAC+USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, Northeast Valley Health Corporation (NEVHC) in San Fernando Valley; and Providence Health & Services Washington clinic in Monroe, Washington. Participants' average age was 48 years, with an average BMI of 34.6. More than 80 percent of trial participants were female, and 45 percent were Spanish speakers. Thirty seven percent of participants had insurance through Medicaid insurance. Three percent were uninsured, with the remaining 60 percent obtaining insurance through a medical safety net plan.

"The results of this trial demonstrate the effectiveness of the Omada Program across diverse populations," said Omada's Clinical Research Director, Cynthia Castro Sweet, PhD. "Thoughtful design adaptations of technology, combined with data-driven insights and a human touch can deliver durable outcomes, even in communities with known structural barriers to health. As we continue to expand our work with Medicaid populations, this study proves Omada is ready to demonstrate real outcomes with this group."

Debra Rosen, Director of Quality and Health Education at NEVHC, added: "Incidence of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes is one of the most pressing health issues for the population we serve. With limited flexibility, these individuals need a solution that can fit into their daily lives. Omada's Program, with support from our staff, has illustrated the ability to do that while producing sustainable behavior change and important health outcomes."

Participants enrolled in the study received access to Omada's PUP program, with assistance from the enrolling clinical location. Individuals received access to a year-long, CDC-approved curriculum which was specifically adapted for their circumstances. In addition, participants had access to a bilingual Omada health coach, received a wireless scale synced to their accounts, and were grouped with other individuals progressing through the curriculum on the same schedule. Omada's Program for Underserved Populations made the follow adaptations to the program:

Situational and economic awareness and sensitivity to food access, neighborhood safety, and economic insecurity;

Bilingual (Spanish and English) health coaches and support staff experienced in working with under-resourced populations; and

Adapted curriculum for lower-level literacy and English as a second language.

The California Health Care Foundation and Kresge Foundation supported the adaptation and trial work. A team of independent evaluators at USC monitored program enrollment, participant engagement, and clinically-meaningful outcomes, assessing hospital and health system data utilization and interview provider teams for qualitative feedback.

"Since Omada's early days, we've worked to develop a program that can adapt to the needs of any participant," said Omada CEO Sean Duffy. "That means being able to help individuals manage multiple disease states, and it means being able to deliver our program effectively to those in the most challenging circumstances. The study results presented today demonstrate we've done exactly that."

[1] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines DPP program completion as a minimum of 9 out of 16 lessons.

