Omaha, Council Bluffs Announce Economic Incentives

OMAHA, Neb., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic acceleration in Omaha continues, as the Greater Omaha Chamber today released "Economic Incentives: Imagine Your Potential," a two-state overview of regional advantages for businesses.

"Imagine Your Potential" details Nebraska and Iowa's business-friendly incentive programs. The document outlines benefits enjoyed by organizations located in a shared riverfront community recognized as one of the top-five "most remarkable waterfronts in the U.S." and named SmartAsset's 2021 No. 5 city with the "best work-life balance."

From refundable and direct-use tax credits for qualified programs, to opportunities for sales tax exemptions and customizable job training, "Imagine Your Potential" offers a summary of potential savings for businesses in Greater Omaha.

"Success is often told by the numbers,' said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber. "Here, we recognize our collective prosperity is part of a wider formula. People, and the unique attributes of this place, contribute heavily to the good fortune of Greater Omaha's many businesses."

That "good fortune" is reflected in a host of positive outcomes, and includes such quality-of-life amenities as more than 85 miles of paved, interconnected walking / biking trails and a cost-of-living that is 8.1% below the national average, according to the Council for Community and Economic Research.

Economic confidence in the region is also increasingly reflected in an uptick in commercial construction.

Earlier this month the Greater Omaha Chamber announced Monthly Economic Indicators (MEI) for February 2021, noting commercial construction showed significant increases over February 2020, spiking at nearly "two-times more construction than last year's pre-pandemic levels," according to chamber analysts.

February 2021 indicators valued commercial construction permits at $231.3 million, up from $128.9 million in February 2020.

"Everything about this region, from our talented workforce to our many entrepreneurs, is growing. Greater Omaha is an incredible place to do business," Brown said.

About Greater Omaha

Greater Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot, a "top 10 best place to live on a $60,000 salary" and was named America's No. 2 Best Small City by Resonance Consultancy. The region is a top-five "most remarkable waterfronts in the U.S." and is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people.

