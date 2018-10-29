Omaha: If You're a Millennial, Move Here Now

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha has hustle. From just-in rankings as Fortune Magazine's No. 5 city where employees are the happiest, to the 2018 No. 1 best metro area for millennials, Omaha is celebrating a winning streak marked by high opportunity and low cost of living.

"Home to titans of industry, a charming turn of the century downtown district and a rocking music scene, Omaha is anything but a fly-over city," wrote Jeffery Marino, ZipRecruiter's data journalist when he and colleagues named Omaha the No. 1 Best City for College Grads to Start Their Careers in 2018.

Marino also noted Omaha ranked "first on our list for recent college graduates because it strikes the rare balance of affordability, high job opportunity and a great quality of life."

U.S. News and World Report joined ZipRecruiter in applauding Omaha's accolades, naming the metro the No. 7 Best Affordable Place to Live in the U.S. in 2018, thanks to a median annual salary of more than $46,000.

For Nebraska millennials, that median income is even higher: $59,886, according to GoBankingRates' Kelly Hoey.

Hoey, who dubbed Omaha the No. 2 City Millennials Should Consider for Optimal Careers, pointed out in, Dear Millennials, This is Where I Would Move If I Were You, "Omaha has an emerging startup community, along with a thriving art, food and craft beer scene. Plus, the city is home to dynamic female-founded businesses such as Hello Holiday and Hardy Coffee Company."

That same startup community is fueled by The Startup Collaborative, Omaha's premiere incubator for software startups, catalyzing more than 100 new entrepreneurial ventures in 2018 alone, and exemplifying the region's We Don't Coast slogan.

