Omaha is for Everyone, Especially Creatives

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's middle America, and Omaha is a creative oasis. Bordered by the Missouri River and celebrated for its signature "We Don't Coast. We Create." attitude, Omaha is exploding with imaginative entertainment and artistic options.

From Hot Shops Art Center (home to more than 80 artists' studios - the largest collective of its kind) to Omaha Fashion Week (the nation's fifth largest fashion event), Omaha is the 2018 No. 6 (medium-sized) Most Vibrant Arts Community in America, according to SMU DataArts.

This robust community of nearly 1 million is also a millennial magnet, a top destination for talented individuals hoping to get their start, and Yahoo Finance's No. 2 city millennials should consider for optimal careers.

Those career opportunities don't get any better than in the Omaha arts scene, where the Holland Performing Arts Center is heralded for its stellar acoustics, Joslyn Art Museum offers free admission (and views of masterwork art) and the region's only chapter of the global CreativeMornings is thriving.

Omaha is for everyone, and surrealist poet Frank O'Neal, an Omaha resident, believes he knows why, "At its core, the viability of a community is reflective of its creative community," he says.

O'Neal is not alone. Omaha-based singer/songwriter Edem Garro points out, "I believe most artists here will tell you that Omaha is unique. Collaboration is just a person away, and there is always someone you can learn from."

Case in point: World-renowned sculptors Jun Kaneko and Matthew Placzek herald from Omaha, while the region ranks No. 7 in SmartAsset's Top 10 Cities for Creatives. Thanks to abundant opportunities, Omaha is also the No. 9 best city for "starving artists."

Greater Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot and Time magazine's 2017 No. 3 Most Up-and-Coming City in America. Recognized for its "We Don't Coast" attitude, and named America's No. 2 Best Small City, Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people.

