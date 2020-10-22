Omaha Steaks Names Chef/TV Personality David Rose as Executive Chef

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks announced today that television personality Chef David Rose has been named as Executive Chef of the fifth-generation, family-owned gourmet food company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chef David Rose to our Omaha Steaks culinary leadership team," said Nate Rempe, President and Chief Operating Officer, Omaha Steaks. "His tremendous energy, passion and modern twists on traditional foods are the perfect fit for Omaha Steaks as we bring people together by delivering our super-premium proteins to every corner of America."

As Executive Chef of Omaha Steaks, Chef David Rose will create original content, including videos and recipes, consult on new product development and serve as a company spokesperson. Chef David Rose has been named Executive Chef at Omaha Steaks

Chef Rose will create original content, including videos and recipes, traveling frequently to Omaha Steaks' headquarters from his home in Atlanta. He will serve as a company spokesperson with national and local media outlets and consult on new product development.

"As a lifelong meat-lover, joining Omaha Steaks is truly a dream come true," Chef Rose said. "I can't wait to connect with Omaha Steaks' many loyal fans by sharing my original recipes and cooking how-tos, techniques and tips for cooking the perfect steak and other popular proteins. Now more than ever, Americans are cooking and enjoying family meals at home, and I'm here to help guide the way with exciting new meal ideas whether you're a novice or an expert cook."

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company, who has a history of supporting food security through long-standing relationships with food banks, and partnerships with national organizations to provide food to those in need during natural disasters and during the pandemic. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

About Chef David Rose

Chef David Rose was raised with a diverse and curious palate. Born in New Jersey to two chef parents, his culinary interest led him to enroll in Le Cordon Bleu Culinary College (Tucker, GA), where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. Living in Atlanta for more than a decade, Chef Rose finds inspiration in his surroundings and identifies as a southern chef, creatively reinterpreting classic southern fare by incorporating the refinement of his French culinary training, with his signature bold flavors, and the occasional flair from his family's Jamaican recipes.

Chef Rose is a TV personality & serves as a brand ambassador for several high-profile national brands. Rose appeared as a finalist on Food Network Star (Season 13), cooking head to head with Bobby Flay and fielding praise from Giada De Laurentiis. He regularly appears on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Steve Harvey Show, Hallmark Home & Family, Pickler & Ben, HLN, Tamron Hall, Sisters Circle Live, Fox & Friends, local morning shows across the country, and as a celebrity chef judge for the CBS Chef's Classic. As a special events chef & culinary content creator, Chef David Rose works with many high-profile brands and professional clientele. Outside of the kitchen, he continues to draw culinary inspiration from his frequent travels.

