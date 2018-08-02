O'Malley Real Estate closes two large deals with exciting, high growth tenants in Oak Brook, IL

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Malley Real Estate Co., LLC. recently helped close two large transactions in Oak Brook that are related to each other. Both transactions result in positive office absorption for Oak Brook - one a lease for a high-growth existing tenant (Independence Plus), the other a sale of land to a high-growth online car company (Carvana.com).

DEAL #1: Independence Plus relocated from 11,819 rsf at 720 Enterprise Drive (Oak Brook) into 24,448 rsf at 800 Jorie Plaza in Oak Brook, Il. John O'Malley, principal of O'Malley Real Estate Co. represented the tenant Independence Plus, who is a respiratory home health care company. NAI Hiffman represented the Landlord, Server Farm Realty of California.

DEAL #2: Independence Plus sold its headquarters building at 720 Enterprise Drive in Oak Brook to Carvana, a Tempe, AZ online car dealership (www.carvana.com). Carvana currently is constructing a 75 foot tall glass automobile tower adjacent to Interstate 88. The new Carvana automobile tower will be the most visible and high profile addition in the East-West corridor since Oak Brook Terrace Office Tower was constructed in the late 1980's. O'Malley Real Estate represented the Seller, (Independence Plus) and Jones Lang LaSalle represented the Buyer.

O'Malley Real Estate is a full service real estate firm which specializes in office and industrial real estate.

www.omalleyrealestate.co

SOURCE O'Malley Real Estate

Related Links

http://www.omalleyrealestate.co

