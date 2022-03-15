Oman Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2027 - Shift from On-premises Infrastructure Migrates to Colocation & Managed Services

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oman Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Oman data center market size by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Rise in the number of internet users will increase data generation. Rapid development in network connectivity, favorable support from government bodies, and increased adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT services have been strong drivers for the growth of the Oman data center industry.

OMAN DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The rise in digital transformation strategies and the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises are likely to increase cloud server adoption in Oman.



Most data centers in Oman are equipped with N+1 redundancy UPS systems that can increase to up to 2N redundancy as per client requirements. The adoption of VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominates the market with over 90% share.



Air- and water-based cooling systems are majorly adopted in the Oman data center market. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.

MARKET ENABLERS

Cloud Adoption driving Data Center Demand

Big Data & IoT boosting Data Center Investments

Shift from On-premises Infrastructure migrates to Colocation & Managed Services

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In Oman, some of the colocation services providers are involved in providing colocation and cloud-based services to government entities; thus, it's an excellent opportunity for investors.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

DC Pro Engineering

Direct Services

Hill International

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Equinix

Ooredoo

Oman Data Park

Gulf Data Hub

The Oman data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Oman

5+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Muscat

Other Cities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Oman

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Oman

Colocation Services Market in Oman

Retail Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & Ii

Tier Iii

Tier Iv

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8: Appendix

