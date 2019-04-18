Oman Facility Management (Soft & Hard services) Markets, 2011-2017 & 2018-2022 Featuring Major Players - Renaissance CSG, OIG, Como Facility Management, QBG and EFS

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oman Facility Management Market Outlook to 2022 - By Soft Services (Housekeeping, Landscape Access and Façade Access, Security, Others) and By Hard Services (HVAC, Electromechanical, Opnal eratioand Maintenance, Fire Safety and Security)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Facility Management (FM) market in Oman has witnessed robust growth during the review period; however, the market is still in its growth stage. The market is highly fragmented with large number of players operating within the FM industry. The FM market in the past was dominated by soft services but technological advancement and increasing need for building maintenance has resulted in rising demand for hard services.

The major growth drivers for the industry include the booming real estate market, growing construction industry, increasing number of shopping malls and supermarkets, expanding hospitality sector and focus on Green Buildings aligned to Vision 2030; creating opportunities for FM services in the country.

Increase in project activity centered on tourism and the commercial sector have raised the demand for soft and hard services in the country, leading to a positive impact on the facility management market. Rising inflow of foreign expatriates has also positively impacted the growth of the industry.

Oman Facility Management Market Segmentation

By Soft and Hard Services

The facility management market can be categorized on the basis of services offered i.e. hard services and soft services. Soft services dominated the facility management market in Oman with a higher revenue share during 2017. The development of various sectors including real estate, hospitality, healthcare and tourism (owing to Vision 2020) has amplified the demand for soft services in the country. Conversely, hard services accounted for the remaining revenue share of facility management market revenue in Oman during 2017.

By Single Service, Bundled Services and Integrated Services

Facility management market is also segmented on the basis of single service, bundled services and integrated services. Single service has contributed the highest share to the revenues of the industry during 2017. There are few players operating in the industry with specialized expertise in single service and has been the primary force driving customers to purchase single FM service. Bundled services are the second largest contributor to the revenues of the industry during 2017.

By Sectors

Commercial sector contributed the highest revenue share to the overall facility management industry. FM companies have been providing soft and hard services to commercial complexes over the years and the growth in this sector has created large potential for FM companies. Hospitality sector added their fair share in the revenues of the FM industry. Conversely, the residential sector accounted for the least revenue share of the FM market in terms of revenue in 2017. Other sectors include Industrial plants, airports, infrastructure projects and others sectors together contributed to the overall facility management market in 2017.

Competitive Landscape in Oman Facility Management Market

The market dynamics has changed in terms of number of players as domestic and international players have been entering the FM industry. With major MNCs entering this market, competition has further streamlined in recent years. Major FM companies in the country include Renaissance CSG, OIG, Como Facility Management, QBG and EFS. Companies are competing on the basis of price and quality. Renaissance CSG competes in the market on the basis of value innovation and various supplementary services it provides to their customer. OIG differentiates itself from other companies by using environment friendly and safe products. Como has a huge service portfolio which gives it a competitive edge over other companies. QBG is a customer centric company that provides personalized services to its customers while EFS follows an employee centric approach

Oman Facility Management Market Future Outlook and Projections

As the facility management market in Oman is fragmented, it will provide immense opportunity to global and local players to tap this market with the aid of technology advancements and rising awareness among Omanis towards FM services. Enormous growth in construction, tourism and healthcare industries in the country will increase the demand for FM services. Additionally, the 9th Year Development plan (2016-2020) is expected to trigger the demand for FM services owing to the increase in infrastructure projects.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Present Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation of Oman Facility Management Industry

Oman Soft Services Facility Management Market

Oman Hard Services Facility Management Market

Trends and Developments

Positioning of Major Players in Oman Facility Management Industry

Facility Management Industry Future Potential

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

3. Oman Facility Management Market Introduction



4. Value Chain Analysis for Oman Facility Management Market



5. Oman Facility Management Market Size by Revenue, 2011-2017



6. Oman Facility Management Market Segmentation

6.1. By Soft and Hard Facility Management Services, 2011-2017

6.1.1. Soft Services Segmentation (Housekeeping, Landscape Access, Security and Others), 2017

6.1.2. Hard Services Segmentation (HVAC, Electromechanical Services, Operational and Maintenance and Fire Safety and Security System), 2017

6.2. By Single Services, Bundled Services and Integrated Services, 2011-2017

6.3. By Outsourcing and In-House, 2011-2017

6.4. By Sectors (Industrial and Public Infrastructure, Retail & Commercial, Hospitality, Residential and Others), 2017



7. Trends and Developments in Oman Facility Management Market

7.1. Growth in Commercial Sector

7.2. Growth in Hospitality Industry

7.3. Green Building Initiative

7.4. Rising Competition

7.5. Increase in Fires Accidents

7.6. Computer Aided Facility Management



8. SWOT Analysis for Oman Facility Management Market



9. Vendor Selection Process for Oman Facility Management Market



10. Competitive Landscape For Oman Facility Management Market

10.1. Company Profiles of Major Players In Oman Facility Management Market

10.1.1. Renaissance Contract Services Group

10.1.2. Al Naba Services

10.1.3. Oman International Group

10.1.4. Osco Oman

10.1.5. Como Facility Management Services

10.1.6. Bahwan Engineering

10.1.7. Kalhat Group

10.1.8. EFS Trading

10.1.9. General Electric and Trading Co (Genetco)

10.1.10. Qurum Business Group



11. Oman Facility Management Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

11.1. By Soft and Hard Facility Management Services, 2018-2022

11.2. By Single, Bundled and Integrated Services, 2018-2022

11.3. By Sectors (Industrial and Public Infrastructure, Retail and Commercial, Hospitality, Residential), 2022

11.4. List of Major Projects in the Pipeline



12. Analyst Recommendation for Oman Facility Management Market



13. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Oman Facility Management Market

13.1. Oman Hospitality Market, 2011-2022

13.2. Oman Construction Industry, 2011-2022

13.3. Oman Real Estate Market, 2011-2022

13.4. GDP of Oman, 2011-2022



