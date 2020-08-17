Omaran Abdeen, MD, FASN, FACP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaran Abdeen, MD, FASN, FACP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Nephrologist in the field of Nephrology and acknowledgment of his professional excellence as the Owner of Kidney Consultants Medical Group, Inc.

Situated at 11550 Indian Hills Rd, Suite 371, Kidney Consultants Medical Group (KCMG) is staffed by board-certified nephrologists who are committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality nephrological care. At the medical group, they provide services for patients experiencing kidney disease and hypertension, including kidney stones, severe metabolic bone diseases, severe hypertension, kidney failure peritoneal dialysis, and kidney disease related to hypertension, diabetes, immunological diseases, or other health issues. Their wide range of patient care services includes a comprehensive Chronic Kidney Disease evaluation, outpatient hemodialysis, and home dialysis.



Board-Certified Nephrologist, Dr. Abdeen has garnered 26 years of expert knowledge and professional experience in his specialty. Demonstrating excellence in nephrological care, he currently serves as the CEO of his practice for the past 17 years, where he oversees dialysis patients and works closely with families to provide care for hypertension and kidney disease issues. Highly in demand, Dr. Abdeen is also affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center where he is the former Chief of Staff. Among his responsibilities, he manages and evaluates post-transplant patients. Furthermore, Dr. Abdeen owns and operates four dialysis centers in Laurel Canyon, Santa Clarita, FMC Mission Hills, and the Northridge Kidney Center.



An academic scholar, Dr. Abdeen completed his undergraduate studies at California State University Polytechnic in Pomona where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He went on to earn his Medical Degree, internship, internal medicine residency, and nephrology fellowship all completed at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and affiliated hospitals. Dr. Abdeen also served on faculty here as Assistant Clinical Professor of Nephrology from 2001-2003. He is Board Certified in Nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.



A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Abdeen remains abreast of the latest developments in nephrology. He is a Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology and Fellow of the American College of Physicians. He maintains active memberships with several professional organizations including the National Kidney Foundation, Renal Physicians Association, American Society of Hypertension (American Heart Association) where he has been certified as a clinical hypertension specialist.



Dr. Abdeen dedicates this recognition to his mentors and professors, Robert Steiner, MD, and Ravi Mehta, MD.



