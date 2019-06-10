Ombudsman Arizona Charter Schools Awards Diplomas to Largest Graduating Class in Its History

PHOENIX, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombudsman Arizona Charter Schools, an alternative learning program, awarded 380 high school diplomas during its recent graduation, which is the largest in Ombudsman Charter's more than 20+ year history.

Ombudsman offers free, flexible education programs and college and career counseling services to students ages 14-21 who struggle in the traditional high school environment due to behavioral issues, poor academic standing or adult responsibilities, or those who have dropped out or are at risk of dropping out of school. There are seven locations: one in Glendale, Peoria and Tempe, three in Phoenix and one in Tucson.

"At Ombudsman Charter, we believe all students have value and can learn and develop their talents to become contributing, successful members of society," said Binky Jones, Regional Vice President, Ombudsman Educational Services. "This is our largest graduating class in history and the graduates are to be commended for their commitment to earning a high school diploma and working to achieve their goals of continuing their education, joining the work force or serving our country in the military. Their impressive accomplishments show what's possible for students who once struggled in a traditional school. The Ombudsman team congratulates every student who walked the graduation stage."

New students can enroll now for the 2019-2020 school year, which starts on Aug. 14. For students interested in getting a head start on earning credits for the fall semester, Ombudsman is also offering a free summer session from June 10-28. Visit www.arizonadiploma.com or call 602-317-0837 to learn more.

Ombudsman, a division of ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education, provides highly personalized, technology-rich blended learning programs for middle and high school students who have not been successful in traditional school programs. Our program is for students who are at risk of dropping out, who wish to recover credits to advance with their classmates, or who have adult responsibilities and would benefit from a flexible schedule. For more information, visit www.arizonadiploma.com.

