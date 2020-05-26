OMD Named a Global Media Agency Leader in Independent Research Firm Report

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide announced today that is has been named a Leader in the recent Forrester Wave™ evaluation of top global media agencies. Leader is the highest of the four categories - Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders and Challengers – identified by Forrester, a leading research and advisory firm, in the report.

Released today, The Forrester Wave™: Global Media Agencies, Q2 2020 evaluated the offerings of the 10 most significant media agencies based on 29 criteria across current offering, strategy, and market presence. Designed to assist CMOs find the right agency for their needs, the report suggests that selection should be informed by an agency's ability to:

Scale creative content with audience precision

Integrate marketing technology, media, and creative execution.

Blaze the automation and AI trail for execution and operations

Enhance the centralized resources of their holding companies.

In its vendor profile, the report states that OMD "harnesses technology and empathy to unlock new value".1

The report also states that OMD is "investing in quantifying the impact of media..."2 Describing the agency as "a good fit for CMOs looking for a connected communication experience"3 , the report notes that OMD "shows strength with a unified planning team…and resources dedicated to audience activation."4

According to OMD, Forrester's recognition as a Leader is the latest validation of its 2018 global reorganization of talent, technology and operations around a brand promise of "better decisions, faster" - an effort that earned consecutive Global Media Agency of the Year titles in 2019 and 2020; and fueled the best new business record among global media agencies in 2019. Sustaining this momentum even as it focuses on helping clients navigate the COVID-19 crisis, the agency recently added the Clorox digital business in the US and the Daimler account in China

"As our industry confronts unprecedented disruption, clients are looking to their partners – agencies and analysts alike - to replace the unknown with the known," says OMD CEO Florian Adamski. "In this environment, the informed analysis in the Forrester Wave is even more relevant and valuable to marketers - and the recognition as a leader is even more significant. For OMD, we believe that this is both a goal achieved and a commitment to be meet every day as we work to reveal new 'knowns' for our clients around the world."

About OMD

OMD Worldwide is the world's largest media network with more than 13,000 people working in over 100 countries. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year in 2019 and 2020, OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency , is currently ranked the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index.

Omnicom Media Group is the media services division of Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC), the leading global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

