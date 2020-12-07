Omega Bio-tek Announces Facility Expansion To Accommodate Growth

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Bio-tek, Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of nucleic acid purification kits, is announcing a new facility acquisition in response to the increased demand for the company's DNA/RNA purification kits and automation support services.

The new building investment will bring the total square footage of Omega Bio-tek's facilities to over 65,000 square feet. The company presently owns and operates out of a 41,031 ft2 facility at Pinnacle Park in Norcross, Georgia. This facility will continue to operate as the manufacturing location, while the new office location will act as the administrative and operations personnel hub to support the company's growth. The company plans to fully occupy the new space by the end of December 2020.

"Our expansion into a second facility marks a milestone moment in development and is a strong reflection of Omega Bio-tek's growth strategies," said Travis Butts, Vice President of Omega Bio-tek. "The new facility will support our continuing growth, both domestically and internationally. Our team and state-of-the-art facilities are positioned to respond to the changing landscape of the biotechnology market and the increasing demand for our innovative products."

Omega Bio-tek has been at the forefront of the nucleic acid purification market for 23 years with quality products, services, innovation, and a customer-centric approach.

About Omega Bio-tek

Omega Bio-tek is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company specializing in nucleic acid isolation products for clinical and basic research, biotechnology, and agricultural applications. Founded in 1998, the company offers superior nucleic acid extraction technologies, including magnetic beads, silica membranes, and salting-out. These three methods are available in a wide range of various kits and configurations for a total of over 900 products for manual and automated processing.

To learn more about Omega Bio-tek, including the Omega Advantage in high throughput processing solutions, visit: https://www.omegabiotek.com/company/about-us

