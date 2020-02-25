Omega Juicers Unveils All-New Masticating Cold Press Juicer - Cold Press 365

By using gentle gears to slowly squeeze food and break down fibers with minimal exposure to air or heat, Cold Press 365 ensures juice recipes maintain all of their respective beneficial nutrients and are preserved longer. Based on the same technology as Omega's high-end juicers, Cold Press 365 simplifies users' juicing routines by trimming down prep and clean-up time, all at a fraction of the cost. Additionally, the new Omega juicer boasts a light and compact design aesthetic allowing it to be stored on kitchen countertops for easy access. Notable Cold Press 365 features include:

Easier to Clean – Just a quick rinse – or place in the dishwasher – and snap back together in a few short minutes

– Just a quick rinse – or place in the dishwasher – and snap back together in a few short minutes Juices Without Heat – Gently presses ingredients without heat to maintain enzymes and antioxidants for ultimate health benefits

– Gently presses ingredients without heat to maintain enzymes and antioxidants for ultimate health benefits Juices Without Aeration – Low-speed operation minimizes contact with excess air for maximum nutrition

– Low-speed operation minimizes contact with excess air for maximum nutrition Three Stage Auger – Higher juice yield for more juice in your glass

– Higher juice yield for more juice in your glass Easier to Use – Assemble and juice in seconds

– Assemble and juice in seconds Ultra Quiet – Less noise than high-speed juicers

– Less noise than high-speed juicers Compact Size – Takes up less space than most juicers

"Knowing juicing is often perceived as an arduous and timely undertaking, we designed Cold Press 365 to be an efficient and effective juicing solution primed for everyday use," said Jay Zilinskas, President, Consumer Division at The Legacy Companies. "By offering a juicer with state-of-the-art technology for preserving nutrients and minerals, a compact design and affordable price tag, we believe Cold Press 365 will help more users achieve their desired health goals day-in and day-out."

With the Omega Cold Press 365, users get the best nutrition their produce has to offer in a delicious, easy-to-absorb, refreshing juice. The juicer precisely extracts nutrients, so the body doesn't have to do any of the work. Unlike the bloating and discomfort that can often come from high-fiber drinks, Cold Press 365 separates the juice from the fiber for quick and effortless digestion and absorption. With endless recipe combinations, juice made with the Cold Press 365 can help to improve overall personal health by helping to increase energy levels, reducing inflammation, improving sleep and gut health, and promoting weight loss.

Cold Press 365 is available now for $149 at coldpress365.com and will be rolling out to retailers nationwide later this year. Every purchase of Cold Press 365 also comes with a one-year warranty effective as of the date delivered.

About Omega Juicers

Since 1985, Omega has developed the most efficient and reliable juicers available, proudly offering all styles of juicing equipment from its "One Stop Shop for All Your Juicing Needs." Founded by industry expert Robert Leo, who spent over twenty years developing his vision and experience by listening to consumer needs, Omega remains the only company to offer centrifuge, masticating, and pulp ejection style juicers, in addition to the more traditional citrus models.

Omega offers units that are "Household & Commercially Approved" by Underwriters Laboratories. Omega products are stylish enough for the home and powerful enough for the workplace, and Omega's track record of durability, coupled with its product confidence, allows the brand to offer up to 15-year warranties on its range of products, which includes juicers, blenders, food prep machines, drink dispensers and more. www.OmegaJuicers.com

About The Legacy Companies

Founded on the premise that clients are the most important part of any business, The Legacy Companies, based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL is a one source solution for all foodservice needs. From ice cream scoops to juicers, blenders, dehydrators, and more, the range of products may vary by brand, but the emphasis to deliver outstanding equipment that is built to last is consistent across all product offerings. Extensive experience in the commercial foodservice industry allows The Legacy Companies to craft products that are engineered to withstand the demanding conditions of commercial kitchens, while at the same time making commercial quality equipment accessible to all consumers. www.TheLegacyCompanies.com

