Omega World Travel Celebrates 50 Years of Forging New Frontiers in The Travel Industry

From Modest Beginnings To Thriving International Company

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega has undoubtedly come a long way since its early days in 1972 as a humble one-person office in Fredericksburg, Virginia. With CEO and President Gloria Bohan at the helm, Omega has grown into a global full-service travel management company and the largest woman-owned travel agency in the US.

Always at the forefront of new developments in travel, Ms. Bohan and Omega have received numerous prestigious awards. These include being featured in Travel Weekly's September 2022 Special Commemorative Issue and receiving Travel Weekly's 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. Gloria attributes Omega's success to its enterprising and close-knit staff. In fact, the Omega family has impressive longevity, with 96 of its 253-member US staff having worked there for 15 or more years.

In addition to her role as an entrepreneur, Gloria has maintained a commitment to our community and the education of young entrepreneurs. As a former educator, she supports the volunteer-based Junior Achievement program which pairs participating youth with business mentors. Gloria says "We want to share as much as we can. It's important to realize that you are in a community. We want to be good citizens." Gloria also oversees the Gloria and Dan Bohan Foundation which promotes entrepreneurship through funding business school scholarships and ASTA's Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Over the past several decades, Omega has charted new territory for technological advances in travel. In the late 90s, Gloria established Omega's two sister companies: Cruise.com and TravTech. TravTech offers state-of-the-art travel software and solutions for the travel business. Cruise.com is currently one of the largest online cruise sellers. Cruise.com has been named Agency of the Year by Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and Carnival Cruises as well as Online Partner of the Year by MSC Cruises.

With these types of exceptional services, Omega will continue to offer new means of exciting and customized travel, remaining on the cutting edge of travel business innovation.

Omega World Travel is a Woman Owned travel management company, a full-service travel agency, and a leader in the internet retail travel marketplace. Omega is the largest woman-owned travel management company in the U.S., with more than $1 billion in sales. Omega designs customized travel management programs for corporate, government, and nonprofit clients. Omega's travel service offerings include its wholly-owned meeting, conference, and event management services.

