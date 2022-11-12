Omega World Travel CEO & Washington Business Hall of Fame Laureate Gloria Bohan Supports Next-Generation Leaders

Honoring Junior Achievement and Omega's 50-Year Milestone

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30th, Omega's President and CEO, Gloria Bohan, will join her esteemed community of over 180 Laureates at the Washington Business Hall of Fame's annual event. Ms. Bohan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 in recognition of her accomplishments and her role in providing vital resources for Junior Achievement. The event contributes to JA's efforts to empower today's youth through hands-on, authentic financial literacy education.

Junior Achievement Participants with Gloria Bohan and Dr. Jeffrey Grant

The Hall of Fame will take place at The Anthem auditorium in DC's beautiful Southwest Waterfront. It will kick off with a Town Hall where Junior Achievement participants will engage in a lively discussion with DC entrepreneurs and civic leaders. Attendees will then take part in The Hall of Fame Master Class Series in which six recognized local community and business leaders will share lessons from their career journeys and experiences. The evening will conclude with an elegant ceremony and reception.

The audience of professionals and students will certainly gain a wealth of knowledge from connecting with the Hall of Fame laureates. Prior laureates have included Virginia Ali, Owner of Ben's Chili Bowl, Russ Ramsey, Chairman and CEO of Ramsey Asset Management, Deborah Ratner Salzberg, Principal of Uplands Real Estate Partners, and Craig Ruppert, Founder and Chief Executive of Ruppert Companies.

Like her colleagues, Ms. Bohan's impressive career serves as a model for the JA students. This year Omega World Travel celebrates its 50th year as a dynamic international travel management company. Since its founding as a modest one-person office in 1972, Omega's sales revenues have exceeded $1 billion a year with locations throughout the United States and in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Korea. Omega is regularly listed as the largest woman-owned company in the DC area (Washington Business Journal Book of Lists). Currently, the largest woman-owned travel agency in the US, Business Travel News (2020) has also ranked Omega as the 4th largest privately-owned travel company.

Ms. Bohan's momentum and passion for travel further led her to found Cruise.com, one of the largest online cruise sellers, and TravTech, which offers cutting-edge travel industry technology. In addition, Omega has developed its M.I.C.E. division's Events Department with hybrid meeting software that achieves maximum attendance numbers.

For over a decade, Gloria has aligned with JA's core values and goal of helping every student meet their potential. Alongside her laureate peers, Ms. Bohan will continue to encourage future generations of leaders by sharing her entrepreneurial insights and support.

