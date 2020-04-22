OMI is the First Company in the Nation to Deploy LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots Among Its Disinfecting Services

DEER PARK, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMI Environmental Solutions (OMI), a K-Solv Group Company, announces Robot Disinfection Services. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forever changed the world we live in. OMI's experience in emergency response is unparalleled, and we continually innovate our approach to better serve our client's needs. Our new Robot Disinfection Systems by Xenex® deliver pulsed xenon, an environmentally-friendly inert gas, to create intense ultraviolet (UV) light that destroys viruses, bacteria, mold, and fungi. The LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots deliver intense pathogen killing power in just 5 minutes, covering the full germicidal spectrum for fast, effective surface disinfection. Recognizing the need for a chemical-free disinfecting option, OMI will be the only company in the nation to offer the LightStrike Germ-Zapping robots as a service option to eliminate bacteria and viruses that lurk on surfaces in places like hotels, hospitals, schools, retail and more.

"Our goal is to provide multiple sanitizing options to our clients. OMI's complete line of disinfection services offers a variety of options for our clients giving them the ability to provide a safe, disinfected environment for employees, customers, fans, and guests to return to. From chemical-free to traditional, proven multi-phase decontamination and disinfecting options, OMI provides total environmental solutions," said OMI President, Ed Turner.

To ensure a rapid response to all infectious disease outbreaks, all OMI response personnel are HAZWOPER certified per OSHA 29CFR1910.120, current on vaccinations, and will receive a thorough health & safety orientation before mobilization, upon arrival, and daily, per shift. All operations will be conducted within the established Incident Command Structure and in compliance with the most recent best practices recommended by the WHO and the CDC for COVID-19.

OMI Environmental Solutions, a K-Solv Group Company, has a well-respected and experienced team of professionals with the expertise to resolve all your environmental and industrial service needs. We provide safe, effective solutions utilizing our qualified personnel, and state of the art equipment and products. For more information, visit omies.com or ksolvgroup.com.

Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based infection prevention strategies and solutions. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that cause hospital-acquired infections. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit xenex.com.

