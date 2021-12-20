Omicron Variant Spreads Throughout South Carolina

PMLS implemented one of the largest sequencing initiatives among any lab in the nation – with the capability to sequence Tweet this

"As a proactive and solutions-driven company, we implemented a large-scale Next Generation Sequencing initiative to meet the needs of our population with preparedness for novel variants like Omicron," said Kevin Murdock, CEO and Founder of Premier Medical Laboratory Services. "Through partnerships like ours with Clemson University, we are happy to increase the amount of data for South Carolina and the entire nation which is vital for vaccine efficacy and our understanding of the virus."

Other ways PMLS has helped to meet demands during the pandemic:

Processing lab for Human Health Services surge sites and several state health departments

Blue Cross Blue Shield preferred COVID-19 testing lab in several states

·Reached one of the highest testing capacities in the nation with the capability to process over 300,000 tests per day

Developed medical data management software that communicates directly from laboratory equipment for faster HIPAA compliant delivery of data to healthcare providers and patients

Shifted production to add in-house manufacturing of COVID-19 testing kits

Donated thousands of COVID-19 tests to children's diabetes summer camps throughout the nation

Donated hundreds of thousands of masks to local law enforcement, paramedics, fire departments, hospitals, and the Shriners organization and has provided free testing to first responders during the pandemic

ABOUT PREMIER MEDICAL LABORATORY SERVICES

Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), based in Greenville, South Carolina, is an advanced molecular diagnostics lab fully certified by top laboratory accrediting organizations, including CLIA and COLA. They are a portfolio company underneath Diversified Medical Healthcare. With the most advanced laboratory information systems (LIS) easy to read one-page test result reports are generated with higher accuracy and a customizable report for each client. PMLS prides itself on having some of the most rapid turnaround times for testing results in the industry. Their expansive testing menu includes Pharmacogenomics, COVID-19 testing, Advanced Cardiovascular Testing, Diabetes, Women's Wellness panels, Allergen Specific Ige Blood Testing, Toxicology, and highly advanced diabetes test, MDDiabeticPro. For more information, please visit www.PreMedInc.com.

