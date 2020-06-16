OMID Launches New Products and Marketing

ALPHA, N.J., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID), a publicly-traded health and wellness company, today announced the launch of several new hemp-based products including gel caps, bath bombs, and gummies. These products are currently available under the Shangri-La and Naturally Peaked brands. In addition, the company has engaged with a prominent digital marketing firm, Volume Digital, to improve its marketing reach and expand its social media presence.

"Through our engagement with Volume Digital, we expect to cultivate an increasingly significant social media following for our brands, enhancing our direct to consumer sales. Our stated goal of continuous product development will assist with these efforts while improving the value proposition of our private label services," said Adam Frank, CEO of OMID Holdings, Inc.

About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) health and wellness company which owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Alpha, New Jersey. The headquarters is FDA-registered and Food Grade Certified for production within its clean room environment. The company is currently focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of hemp-based products for private label and in-house brands. For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com/.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

