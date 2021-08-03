Omni & Apollo-X Launch First Ever Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on New Immersive Platform, Achieve 10x Valuation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni, a blockchain-based social media mega app, announced that it had successfully completed its IDO on the new Apollo-X IDO Launchpad platform. Billing itself as a launch experience, the new Apollo-X launchpad event saw art, technology, and finance meet in style, with live DJs, music, digital art, and a VR experience for social interaction, all geared towards bringing fun to the investment community. Participants were able to stake PAID Network tokens as well as participate in live NFT sales, interacting across seven virtual worlds, all hosted by the Apollo avatar, Apollo-X's brand symbol.

The launch event was a coordinated effort by Apollo-X, OMNI, and GROW marketing and events team. GROW's team of writers, graphic designers, video producers, event planners worked tirelessly to create an immersive, illusory, story-world experience.

"The launch attracted around 3300 OMNI holders and over 5 million pooled OMN in the eight days after the launch, resulting in a huge success for OMNI and underlining the potential of Apollo-X's social investment model to define the future of the IDO market", says Peter Carroll, CEO of GROW.

Prior to the actual IDO, the Apollo-X team hosted a virtual launch party headlined by world-touring DJ NASTIA. During her performance, community members could tour a virtual space on a YouTube 360 video broadcast or with VR goggles. This immersive experience allowed them to interact with others or admire the incredible NFT artwork created by artist DIÆGO and Andrés Moncayo.

Both Apollo-X and OMNI are working to put community first and help their respective industries become more user-oriented.

John Sears from Apollo-X stated, "It was an absolute pleasure to help kick-start OMNI's community as part of the Apollo-X launch campaign. We were pleasantly surprised by the scale of engagement with hundreds of thousands of community members signing up for the beta app whitelist. Manny and the OMNI team show relentless energy and passion; combine that with a great product, and we are convinced that they are firmly on track to achieve their goal of a fair creator economy.

There are several launchpads out there, but many of them are about as exciting as filling out a job application. Apollo-X is the first launchpad to really try to foster community engagement and social interaction around exciting and disruptive projects coming to market. We're hosting launch parties, interacting, answering questions, and guiding users through this chaos to help make it a positive experience. Every launchpad has its ups and downs for IDOs as we're still beholden to the market in this early stage. But the downs are less painful and the ups more satisfying when you have a group of friends to share it all with. "

Manny Hernandez, OMNI CEO, feels the same way. "Apollo-X innovation on the IDO industry comes as a breath of fresh air. They brought a true event-based concept to the table that not only allowed us to educate our community, but it helped us engage with them in ways that were not possible before. Their Virtual IDO event brought OMNI to the spotlight allowing us to position ourselves as a true competitor in the space even at a time of down markets.

We're one step closer to taking power back from the large tech companies and giving it to the users. Social media is a great tool that allows people to express themselves freely, but the financial rewards didn't keep up. OMNI will change that by rewarding people fairly for participating on the platform and matching brands with influencers. We look forward to the day when a digital economy of scale exists in our sandbox, and all are reimbursed fairly."

Orion Depp, OMNI Advisor and Managing Partner of the Master Ventures Polkadot VC Fund stated "The Omni and Apollo-X Launch represents a huge step forward for blockchain and cryptocurrency because of their use of cross-chain functionality and their planned use of Polkadot/Kusama networks' technology. In addition, Apollo-X's mission to guarantee IDO allocation to its users and stakers of the PAID Network token embodies Polkadot's philosophy and goal to decentralize the funding and ownership of the internet as seen in Polkadot founder Gavin Wood's Web3 Foundation."

We've recently seen extreme fervor in the cryptocurrency markets surrounding Polkadot and Kusama due to Kusama's Parachain auctions. Projects including Acala/Karura, Astar/Plasm/Shiden, Phala/Khala, Moonbeam/Moonriver & Bifrost have attracted over 1 million Kusama (KSM) tokens staked, or over $200 million in USD equivalent. We believe this is just the start."

OMNI's blockchain component uses the Substrate framework as developed by Parity technologies, the backers of Polkadot & Kusama. Apollo-X's IDO launchpad utilized the PAID token. The PAID Network plans to build on Kusama and bid on a Kusama network Parachain.

Overall, the launch was a success. It kicked off at 07/16/2021, 13:30 UTC and all pools filled within an hour, completing the $200,000 raise. The token price reached a high of $0.10 two days after launch, 5 x up from the seed price of $0.02. After one week, the token price stabilized at around $0.7-0.8, with a circulating supply of 28,651 million tokens and a market cap of $2.292 million.

About Apollo-X

Apollo-X is a featured product of the PAID Network, operating as a decentralized swapping protocol that allows blockchain-based token projects to offer their private and public auctions. The platform features Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polkadot functionality.

Apollo-X is different from other auction platforms in that it properly vets and selects only top-tier cutting-edge projects. Its multi-level incentivization mechanisms for participants of published projects will encourage HODLing that supports both the project founders and the community. Apollo-X isn't just a trading platform; it FUELs projects and takes fundraising to the next level.

Apollo-X brings quality projects, fixed swaps, and equitable lottery participation to the PAID community.

About OMNI

OMNI is an all-encompassing social media app with specialized video, chat, & e-commerce features that enable user-driven social media monetization over the blockchain. OMNI's blockchain component uses the Substrate framework as developed by Parity technologies, the backers of Polkadot & Kusama.

Combining some of the best features of popular apps such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, WeChat, Facebook, Telegram & Shopify, OMNI also uses proprietary technologies including OMNI Feed AI, a proprietary Brands & Influencer Matching engine, and an e-commerce engine powered by NFTs.

OMNI's partners include AIOZ, Beyond Finance, Dfyn, Splyt, Polkamusic, Raze, and Metis DAO. Omni is venture-backed by Master Ventures, Moonboots Capital, MorningStar Ventures, Exnetwork Capital, Black Dragon, X21, Dutch Crypto Investors, DAO Capital, Maven Capital, Titan Ventures, Latitude Blockchain Services, Durty Crypto, Social Cre8tive, Influx Group, OIG - Oracle Investment Group, & Aussie Capital. Its Team, Whitepaper, Tokenomics and other info can be found at www.omni.ai.

