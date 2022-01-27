Omni Bridgeway continues US expansion with C-suite appointments

The four appointments include internal promotions for key executive positions including Jim Batson and Matt Harrison as Managing Directors and co-Chief Investment Officer(s) – US. In their new roles, Jim and Matt oversee all aspects of Omni Bridgeway's investment management, due diligence processes and operations in the US.

Jim joined Omni Bridgeway in 2014 as Senior Investment Manager, Director of Business Development and Structuring – US and is head of the New York office. Matt joined the company as Senior Investment Manager, Director of Complex Strategies – US and head of San Francisco Bay Area operations, which he launched in 2015.

While the joint appointment both supports and reflects Omni Bridgeway's progress on its global and US growth strategy, it also ensures seamless business continuity as Allison K. Chock, former Chief Investment Officer – US stepped down on December 31, 2021. This planned transition includes Allison continuing as a member of the US Investment Committee and director of the US operating entity.

Andrew Saker, Omni Bridgeway's Managing Director & CEO and Chief Strategy Officer, notes "As leaders in our industry, Jim, Matt, and Allison each represent our team's unparalleled experience across legal, risk and funding. I congratulate Jim and Matt on their new roles while thanking Allison for her exceptional business stewardship for the past 8 years including her invaluable contributions through our recent global merger. We could not be better positioned in the US through the leadership of Allison, Jim, and Matt, and our full investment team."

C-line Appointments

In addition, two C-line appointments have been made in newly established positions.

The team welcomes marketing veteran Lindsay Hamilton as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Based in New York, Lindsay brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, business development and industry leadership in AmLaw Global 100 firms and professional and financial services, as an executive and consultant working internationally. Lindsay will lead the expansion of Omni Bridgeway's global brand and marketing strategy and operations.

Also in New York we congratulate Tina Young on her promotion to Chief Administrative Officer – US. Tina joined the team in 2019 with 25 years of experience in financial services and IT companies including Deloitte, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. Her expertise spans data governance and analytics, compliance, major projects, client solutions, strategic sourcing, vendor management and operations.

On these appointments, Andrew Saker notes "Our ability to attract, retain and promote top talent is indicative of Omni Bridgeway's position as the world leader in litigation finance and legal risk management."

SOURCE Omni Bridgeway