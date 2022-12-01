Omni Commerce Strategy 2022 Report: Create an Environment in Which an Enterprise Can Build an Agile Customer/User-Centric Brand Solution

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omni Commerce Strategy - 2022 Standard Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Business to Business systems are now moving towards the new e-commerce paradigm - an ERP that covers both internal and external applications

How to Implement Omni Commerce - the Wave of the Future - SmartPhones and tablets are changing the way people and businesses browse the Internet, shop, provide service and communicate with suppliers, customers and associates.

CIOs need to have the right foundation. Leadership begins with having a strategy in place that works and then having the right people in place to create and implement them. Factors to consider include

Platform consistency. Here's where the rubber meets the road in an omni-channel world. Will the customer/user have the same experience on the web, in the brick and mortar facility and on their mobile devices? Accomplish this by breaking down internal silos and centralizing operations, people and product information. Implement a flexible platform. The technology platform is critical to a successful omni-commerce strategy. Is it scalable? Is it designed to promote a rich, immerse experience? Making the right investment in the right platform can also help support a best-in-class content strategy. Keep emerging platforms in mind. Mobile and social platforms should be part of successful experience-driven omni commerce if executed strategically. Mine available data to see which mobile channels your customers/users use most, and embrace them. In addition, social engagement requires a commitment to authenticity. Brands must be prepared to drive relevant dialog with consumers and users in the social world. Ensure IT and marketing agility. Look for out-of-the-box adaptive components that speed implementation time for new and updated sites. Look for platforms that include reporting, metrics, merchandising and marketing tools that enable enterprises to perform rapid and flexible customization of product pages, shopping cart and checkout options based on target visitor segmentation and evolving merchandising strategies.

Omni Commerce Strategic Planning Toolkit



Whether your organization is a retailer, or a manufacturer or distributor, customers and users want one solution: A consistent, compelling experience that crosses all platforms no matter if they are in a brick and mortar faculty, online, or through social or mobile channels.

The Omni Commerce Strategic Planning Toolkits helps to create an environment in which an enterprise can build an agile customer/user-centric brand solution

Omni Commerce Strategic Planning Toolkit Contains:

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template

Full set of IT Infrastructure Electronic Forms

BYOD Policy Template

Social Networking Policy Template

Chief Experience Officer job description

Manager Blockchain Architecture job description

