Omni Cultural TV Fest in Partnership with NATPE Launches Weekly Virtual Pre-Shows to Support Independent Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Cultural TV Fest (OCTVF) in partnership with NATPE (The National Association of Television Program Executives) has launched a virtual weekly pre-show as part of its continuing support of independent filmmakers.

OCTVF was slated to present its Second Annual Festival on June 14, 2020 at the Directors Guild of America but placed it on hold due to the current pandemic. The festival received hundreds of submissions and decided to showcase selections using streaming media until it is safe to reschedule the live event.

"We have every intention of executing our festival when the time is right," said Kiki Melendez, founder of OCTVF. "Participating filmmakers have worked long and hard to realize their projects and we owe it to them to bring their work to light."

The weekly virtual pre-shows will be comprised of 15 to 20-minute "webisodes" in the form of interviews, with pre-recorded promotional footage that was submitted by the filmmakers. Organizers will screen 60 submissions out of the hundreds that were received so far, with celebrity guests appearing throughout the weekly episodes to inspire emerging filmmakers.

"During the shelter-at home we can re-invent ourselves and keep reaching for our goals. We need to be ready and able to come out and move forward," said co-founder Cindy Cowan.

The show was launched on Thursday, June 11 at 4pm PST on Omni Cultural TV Fest's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLHvz5-XcDZkL1etwIH7vBQ and its social media platforms, including OCTVF's website. ( www.omniculturaltvfest.com )

The kick-off episode included "Ever After" a documentary by Anita and Bonnie Pointer, a tribute to Bonnie Pointer who passed away days after the show was recorded. The upcoming episode on June 18, 2020 features "Rosie", a short film by Destry Allyn Spielberg.

Future episodes:

July 25, 2020 – 4 submissions by Isaac Fuentes featuring Emilio Rivera.

July 2, 2020 – "Pregnish and IVF Journey" by Actor Yancy Arias and Anna Arias (Unscripted)

In 2019, OCTVF was successful in showcasing emerging producers and bridging the gap between multi-cultural talent and legitimate content buyers. The event set up countless pitch meetings and eight projects received worldwide distribution. OCTVF enjoys continuing support from major networks, studios, distributors, and digital platforms in its mission to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

"This is our way of getting our filmmakers to present their work and receive the exposure, recognition and opportunities to sell their projects," said Melendez.

OCTVF continues to accept submissions through Film Freeway. The event's Executive Producer is Marco Gomez and Festival Director is Elvia Barboa. Strategic partnership opportunities are available through Nancy Santiago at [email protected]

Festival Contact:

Elvia Barboa at 424 238 8890 or [email protected]

Generated by Elif Cercel ([email protected])

SOURCE Omni Cultural TV Fest

Related Links

http://www.omniculturaltvfest.com

