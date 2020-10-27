Omni Cultural TV Fest, In Partnership with NATPE, Will Host the Second Virtual Multicultural Television Festival on Dec 8, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Cultural TV Fest (OCTVF) in partnership with NATPE launched its second annual television festival showcasing 60 selections from thousands of submissions worldwide. As production and special events came to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19, OCTVF found an innovative way to execute this year's festival using an interactive platform at an all-day event on December 8, 2020.

The inaugural all-day event last year attracted more than 6000 participants at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood. This year, OCTVF partnered with the nonprofit organization S.T.R.E.A.M. Global Innovations, creators of the "virtual world" platform that allows live streamed content and offers interactive access to guests.

Using their computers, guests will create an avatar to "walk" through the sponsor expo, attend panel discussions, screenings and an award show. They will be able to ask questions, network, and set up private meetings as if they were at the live festival. Participants using smart phones will have access to panels and shows.

To date, the festival has been instrumental in getting five projects distributed through ShortsTV, a movie deal with Maverick Entertainment, and pitch meetings with GRB, Disney, and All 3 Media, and fulfill requests to view participants' content from prominent networks and studios.

Festival supporters include Anannke Entertainment, Nickelodeon, Viacom, A&E, Lifetime, The History Channel, The Nacelle Company, CBS Diversity, NBC/Telemundo, Spectrum TV1, Azteca TV International, MGM Television, NYWIFT, Greenlight Women, HRTS, Vimeo, Latin Heat, TVMas, Latin Business Today, Maverick Entertainment, Serqet Production, JEAR Entertainment, The Dominican Republic Film Commision (DGCine).

"We are excited to partner with S.T.R.E.A.M. Global. First, we are supporting a nonprofit that promotes youth empowerment in technology, and second, we are offering our attendees a superior networking experience," said Kiki Melendez, OCTVF Founder and Latin Hollywood Films CEO.

"I am eager to execute this year's OCTVF! Our selections are superb, and we are doing something completely unique and positive for our global creative community," said Festival Director, Elvia Barboa.

The panels are programmed by veteran executive, Jenean Atwood Baynes and include: Writing for Television, Perfecting the Pitch, Directing, New Media, Worldwide Distribution, Capturing the Latino Market, Surviving COVID in Hollywood and Celebrating Diversity with today's top entertainment creatives and change agents. OCTVF features professionals from the industry's ecosystem participating on panels and serving as judges on our Blue-Ribbon event.

"We have been showcasing vetted producers with show teasers through our OCTVF Virtual Pre-Shows all summer. Now it's time for the world to see their work," said festival Co-Founder Cindy Cowan.

For more and tickets: https://omni-cultural-tv-fest-2020.eventbrite.com/

