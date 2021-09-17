Omni Hotels & Resorts Breaks Ground On Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts announced today it broke ground on Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU, a 330-guest-room hotel, set to open in 2023, in the heart of downtown Tempe on the Arizona State University (ASU) campus. Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotel & Resorts, broke ground alongside Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, as well as ASU President Michael Crow, Regent Bill Ridenour and John Creer, vice president of real estate at ASU, and other notable guests. The 16-story hotel, located at 7 East University Drive, will augment Tempe's revitalized downtown area, and bring some of the largest conference and meeting space to the city.

Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU

"The City of Tempe and ASU have created an excellent environment for students, visitors and locals, and we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting time of growth and change in the Tempe community," said Peter Strebel. "Omni is a recognized leader in the destination hotel market, constantly redefining and reimagining the traditional city-center hotel as well as luxury resorts. We look forward to bringing an entirely new hospitality and meetings experience to the city that will further put Tempe on the map as a destination."

The hotel is a $125 million investment and part of a public-private partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) and the City of Tempe. Downtown Tempe is thriving with attractions, businesses, residents and visitors, and Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU will be the incredible completion of an important downtown intersection.

"This hotel is not only a collaborative effort that will have a significant benefit to our community, but this prominent corner will ultimately be developed into a thriving and bustling space, accessible to locals and visitors," said Mayor Woods. "I look forward to the synergy that is created with the organizations, businesses, teams and families that will come to enjoy Omni in Tempe."

Omni will develop the hotel in collaboration with a team of seasoned hospitality professionals, including C+TC Design Studio, Inc. (architect), Brasfield & Gorrie (general contractor) and Monogram at BBGM (interior design). The hotel will feature 330 guest rooms, including 11 suites, four dining outlets, a spacious pool deck, retail, and almost 36,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space with expansive views of the ASU campus and the Arizona cityscape.

"Arizona State University is excited to partner with the City of Tempe in bringing a four-star hotel and conference center to the intersection of the ASU Tempe campus and downtown Tempe," said Morgan R. Olsen, ASU executive vice president, treasurer, and chief financial officer. "Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU will provide a world-class venue for visitors, and from our perspective, for convening scholars and experts on a wide range of topics that will enrich university and community life. We are very pleased to reach this milestone, and we are confident that Omni will deliver a great experience to the many visitors drawn to ASU and downtown Tempe, and serve as a great complement to our cultural and educational assets, shopping, and entertainment venues, and thriving businesses."

Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU will be a lifestyle hotel, reflective of its natural surroundings and the unique local culture of Arizona:

Design : The hotel's design elements highlight Tempe's local and cultural landscape, integrating ASU's modern, industrial feel with Arizona's rich desert hues. Contrasts of Arizona's light and shadow create texture and patterns that will mingle with the hotel's accents of concrete, leather, metal, and natural materials. Other nods to the ASU campus can be found throughout the hotel, with abstract artwork of library books, artwork from local artists and alumni and library-esque tables in the lobby bar area.

: The hotel's design elements highlight local and cultural landscape, integrating ASU's modern, industrial feel with rich desert hues. Contrasts of light and shadow create texture and patterns that will mingle with the hotel's accents of concrete, leather, metal, and natural materials. Other nods to the ASU campus can be found throughout the hotel, with abstract artwork of library books, artwork from local artists and alumni and library-esque tables in the lobby bar area. Culinary: With four culinary outlets planned, each outlet will serve unique and locally inspired cuisine. From a coffee bar that evolves into a cocktail bar by night, to a pool bar with views of the Tempe skyline, there are food and beverage offerings available all-day to satisfy every palate. Guests and Tempe locals will also enjoy expansive views from the rooftop restaurant and lounge that will feature indoor and outdoor, covered space and bold design elements that celebrate the Arizona cityscape.

With four culinary outlets planned, each outlet will serve unique and locally inspired cuisine. From a coffee bar that evolves into a cocktail bar by night, to a pool bar with views of the skyline, there are food and beverage offerings available all-day to satisfy every palate. Guests and locals will also enjoy expansive views from the rooftop restaurant and lounge that will feature indoor and outdoor, covered space and bold design elements that celebrate the cityscape. Amenities: Guests will enjoy elevated pool deck with a lounge and recreation space, a retail space with curated, authentically local goods, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Guests will enjoy elevated pool deck with a lounge and recreation space, a retail space with curated, authentically local goods, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Meetings & Special Events: Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU will be a destination for meetings and events. Boasting almost 36,000 square feet of meeting and event space, the hotel will include four meeting rooms, one board room, two ballrooms and an event lawn, allowing for events to flow from indoor to outdoor. Boasting the largest, continuous ballroom in Tempe , at over 15,000 square feet, the grand ballroom features high ceilings, a neutral color palette and the ability to configure the space to accommodate every group, meeting, wedding, or social event.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

