Omni Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Of The Newly Transformed Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa After $150 Million Renovation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Omni Hotels & Resorts celebrated the grand reopening of Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa with a ribbon cutting celebration alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Omni Barton Creek underwent an extensive $150 million renovation and expansion that began in November 2017. From its opening 30 years ago to becoming the premier Texas Hill Country destination, today marks a major milestone in the property's history. The resort entices local and out-of-town visitors to a refined, but relaxed retreat, embodying the spirit of the region.

Mr. Robert Rowling, owner and chairman, TRT Holdings, Inc., Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, and Todd Raessler, general manager, cut the ceremonial ribbon today, Tuesday, May 21, after the grand reopening of the newly transformed Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

"Barton Creek is a treasured resort within the Omni brand. This newly transformed destination represents our commitment to reinvesting in our portfolio, allowing us to provide exceptional service to our guests," said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. "With championship golf, premier spa amenities, elevated cuisine and superb meeting spaces, we are poised to offer our guests experiences that match the beauty of the Texas Hill Country."

Today's festivities included remarks from Texas Governor Greg Abbott; Robert Rowling, chairman of TRT Holdings, Inc. (owner Omni Hotels & Resorts); and Barton Creek General Manager Todd Raessler. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, guests had the opportunity to tour the resort. Guests also enjoyed a tasting menu inspired by restaurants across the property including Bob's Steak & Chop House, Jim Bob's Lobby Lounge and Nopales. Additionally, there were performances from Austin-based musicians James Parker, Rodney Overturff and The Zach Carney Duo as well as a cocktail demonstration in Crenshaw's Bar & Eatery and complimentary hand massages and cleansing hand scrubs at the resort's signature Mokara Spa.

Taking inspiration from the lush landscape of the Texas Hill Country, the property's overall design highlights the history and sweeping views of this iconic destination, while providing a true oasis that creates a relaxing haven for all guests. At every opportunity, the design team worked to bring the essence of the outdoors inside and those elements are featured in:

A new arrival and lobby experience

493 freshly-designed guestrooms and suites

An all-new conference center with a 14,500-square-foot Brazos Ballroom and a redesigned 8,200-square-foot Darrell K Royal Ballroom

A new 5,500-square-foot outdoor event pavilion

23,900-square feet of sweeping event lawns

Seven new dining outlets offering a wide range of cuisines and atmospheres

Brand new Mokara Spa with a private adults-only rooftop pool and light cuisine from the Spa Creek Café

An expansive, multi-tiered poolscape with an infinity edge pool featuring sweeping Texas Hill Country views

A redesigned tennis complex featuring 10 courts with LED lighting for evening play

Four newly renovated, championship golf courses that are sure to please golfers of all levels

Design-build firm The Beck Group led the resort's evolution as the main architect and construction firm, while Looney & Associates led the interior design.

Guests that enroll in the Omni Select Guest Loyalty Program and book two or more consecutive nights now through August 25, 2019 will be eligible for the Grand Reopening Special Offer. This offer includes up to $100 resort credit to use at Mokara Spa, one of the seven new restaurant concepts or any of the property's four championship golf courses.

About Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

Austin's leading golf destination, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa treats active, discerning travelers to a welcoming and invigorating luxury experience set against a breathtaking Hill Country environment. Heralded as the #1 golf resort in Texas, Omni Barton Creek boasts four nationally acclaimed championship courses and the industry's finest meeting and wedding facilities. For more information, visit http://www.omnihotels.com/bartoncreek or call 1-512-329-4000. Travelers or media also can follow Omni Barton Creek at Facebook.com/OmniBartonCreek, at Twitter.com/OmniBartonCreek and on Instagram at @omnibartoncreek.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

