Omni Hotels & Resorts Reopens Select Properties and Introduces Enhanced Health and Safety Measures Brand-wide

DALLAS, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts has officially rolled out its new Omni Safe & Clean program that includes extensive new cleaning guidelines, processes and procedures to ensure the health, safety and comfort of its guests and associates. The program follows the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and also meets or exceeds the "Stay Safe" initiative set forth by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Each Omni hotel and resort will adhere to local and/or federal mandates.

Last week, Omni proudly reopened the doors at six properties including Omni Jacksonville Hotel, Omni Amelia Island Resort, Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort, Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta and Omni Austin Hotel Downtown. Additional re-openings scheduled for Thursday, May 21, in time for Memorial Day Weekend include Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Omni Frisco Hotel, Omni Interlocken Hotel, Omni Fort Worth Hotel, Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, Omni La Mansiòn del Rio, Mokara Hotel & Spa and Omni Tucson National Resort. For the most up-to-date information on hotel re-openings, visit the brand's Travel Advisory page.

"COVID-19 has changed every facet of our world and the way we do business," said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Our commitment to service has never wavered, and now, with our new "Safe & Clean" guidelines, our guests and clients can rest assured we're ready and prepared to safely and comfortably welcome them back when they're ready to travel again."

Like many hotel brands, Omni temporarily suspended operations at many of its properties across the country. Even with empty hotel rooms and closed doors, Omni was determined to demonstrate how the true meaning of hospitality transcends physical barriers. At a time when the world is being told to socially distance and physically stay apart from one another, Omni has launched its new Stay A Part Of campaign to encourage guests and associates to Stay A Part Of what matters most during this unprecedented time. The spirit of this campaign laid the foundation for Omni as its associates worked diligently to adapt traditional hotel operations for reopening in a post COVID-19 world.

As Omni looks ahead and resumes operations at select properties, the brand is committed to Stay A Part Of Hospitality through various aspects:

Stay A Part Of Safety : Through extensive collaboration with hospitality professionals, and in alignment with the recommendations provided by the CDC, Omni has developed new policies for its associates, implemented updated cleaning efforts and introduced social distancing measures to keep its guests and associates safe throughout all areas of the hotel. Details on all of the new measures implemented as part of the Omni Safe & Clean initiative are available HERE.

Through extensive collaboration with hospitality professionals, and in alignment with the recommendations provided by the CDC, Omni has developed new policies for its associates, implemented updated cleaning efforts and introduced social distancing measures to keep its guests and associates safe throughout all areas of the hotel. Details on all of the new measures implemented as part of the initiative are available HERE. Stay A Part Of Travel : To celebrate the joy of travel at recently reopened hotels, the brand is offering Select Guest members (or new members), a 30 percent discount on best available rates on new bookings made now through September 5, 2020 , for stays now through September 12, 2020 . Offer is subject to availability with more information located HERE.

To celebrate the joy of travel at recently reopened hotels, the brand is offering Select Guest members (or new members), a 30 percent discount on best available rates on new bookings made now through , for stays now through . Offer is subject to availability with more information located HERE. Stay A Part Of Hope : At Omni, every associate is a valued member of the Omni family. This core value is brought to life through Omni Circle , Omni's associate charitable foundation. Omni Circle 's purpose is to assist associates who face extraordinary hardships including those whose lives have been affected by disasters, accidents and other emergencies. In just the last few weeks, Omni Circle has processed 1,800 applications and has distributed more than $2M to its associates impacted by COVID-19. This is more than double what the brand has distributed since the inception of Omni Circle in 2005.

: At Omni, every associate is a valued member of the Omni family. This core value is brought to life through , Omni's associate charitable foundation. 's purpose is to assist associates who face extraordinary hardships including those whose lives have been affected by disasters, accidents and other emergencies. In just the last few weeks, has processed 1,800 applications and has distributed more than to its associates impacted by COVID-19. This is more than double what the brand has distributed since the inception of in 2005. Stay A Part Of Community : In partnership with Feeding America, Omni helps provide one meal for every completed stay through its Say Goodnight to Hunger program . Omni is committed to helping local communities during these trying times, and donations will be doubled for any group bookings made throughout the summer months . All donations directly benefit food banks in the 42 communities where its 60 properties operate. To date, more than 18 million meals have been donated.

In partnership with Feeding America, Omni helps provide one meal for every completed stay through its program Omni is committed to helping local communities during these trying times, and made throughout the summer months All donations directly benefit food banks in the 42 communities where its 60 properties operate. To date, more than 18 million meals have been donated. Stay A Part Of Progress: Omni's portfolio continues to expand with new properties in development including Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Eagan, Minnesota (opening fall 2020), Omni Oklahoma City Hotel (opening 2021), Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport (opening 2021) and Omni PGA Frisco Resort in North Texas (opening 2022).

"Our new Stay A Part Of campaign reminds us that we all can, and must, stay a part of what we truly believe in," Strebel continued. "Whether that is travel, community, safety, or hope, we are rooted in a bigger idea and we can continue to stay a part of these things although we can't physically be together. Omni will continue to stay a part of service, offering our guests the same great hospitality they know and trust, and we look forward to welcoming them back with even better standards and guidelines set in place," he noted.

For more information or to book accommodations, call 1-800-The-Omni or follow Omni Hotels & Resorts at Facebook.com/OmniHotels and Instagram.com/OmniHotels.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

SOURCE Omni Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://omnihotels.com

