Omni Hotels & Resorts Turns Up The Heat This Winter With 'Season Of Spice' - The Latest Installment Of The Omni Originals Culinary Program

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Omni Hotels & Resorts is heating things up by providing guests with a limited-time 'Season of Spice' menu that will feature classic spices you know and love while incorporating them into unexpected dishes. The spice-filled, flavorful menu is the latest rendition of the Omni Originals culinary series, which launched in 2017 and sets out to surprise and delight guests' palates through innovative dishes and crafted cocktails.

Omni Hotels & Resorts Season of Spice

"We know that people associate certain spices, such as cinnamon and cardamom, with the holiday season, but we wanted to take those flavors to the next level and create an element of surprise for guests by combining them with flavorful bursts of unexpected spices in traditional dishes," said Devin Burns, vice president of rooms and food and beverage at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "The Season of Spice menu was created to elevate typical comfort foods and combine unique flavors into savory and sweet dishes."

Chefs at Omni properties across the country will highlight a variety of spices, such as cardamom, ginger and Szechuan peppercorns, to create delicious and one-of-a-kind dishes for guests. The below dishes are a sampling of what guests can expect to see on the Season of Spice menu:

Apple Spice Bourbon Pork Belly Slider

Szechuan Peppercorn Donuts with Anise Custard

Duck Confit Jalapeño Cornbread Waffle

Morita Spiced Churro with Spanish Hot Chocolate

Ginger Cakes

Cardamom & Banana Crème Brûlée

Additionally, Omni chefs have curated a list of beverage pairings to complement each dish based on the spice included. Guests can choose from beer, wine or a custom cocktail for each spice featured in menu items such as the Spiced Dark & Stormy including Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, M&R Rubino Riserva, lime, Q Ginger Beer and Peychaud's Bitters; Chipotle Paloma including Sauza Silver Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, lime, Q Grapefruit and Tajin spice; Apple-Pear Eggnog with Elijah Craig Bourbon, Barmalade Apple-Pear, eggnog and apple; Spiced Old Fashioned including Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, cardamom and orange bitters, cane sugar and orange and lemon peels; and finally, the Smooth Flight with Aviation Gin, Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur, Blackberry Reàl, lemon, egg white and Scrappy's Lavender bitters.

More information on Omni Originals can be found at www.omnihotels.com/culinary/omni-originals. Follow Omni Hotels & Resorts at www.Facebook.com/OmniHotels, Twitter.com/OmniHotels and Instagram.com/OmniHotels.

