Omni Logistics Expands Dallas Footprint with New Three-Building Campus

Omni Logistics' new Dallas Campus offers shippers expansive space for cross-dock, warehouse, and distribution operations in a capacity-constrained market.

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics , a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced the official opening of its new, 366,711 sq. ft. Dallas Campus. The opening of this new facility follows the recent opening of Omni Logistics' new, renewables-powered corporate headquarters in Dallas , new offices in Phoenix, and extensive new warehouse and cross-dock facilities in San Francisco and Philadelphia.

"Omni Logistics' new Dallas Campus is a direct response to our customer's needs for new warehouse space and cross-dock facilities to support their growing businesses," said JJ Schickel, chief executive officer of Omni Logistics. "We want to ensure that our customers have access to the facilities and specialized services they need. This new facility will empower our customers to be prepared for peak season and any supply chain disruptions that may arise."

The Dallas Campus, strategically located 8 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and 17 miles from Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL), has easy access to State Highways 183 and 121, making the pickup and drop-off process as seamless as possible for carriers. The campus is also 20 miles away from the Dallas Central Business District and 15 miles from the Fort Worth Central Business District, making this facility centrally located for shippers across multiple industries. The gated campus is CTPAT certified, protected by guards, and has a state-of-the-art security system which is ideal for shippers with high-security needs. Featuring a total of 83 dock doors, the new facility offers shippers and carriers an efficient and accessible option for warehousing and cross-docking.

Capabilities of the new Class A campus include:

Building A is dedicated to Omni Logistics' cross-dock operations, featuring 34 dock doors to help accelerate the order fulfillment process.

Omni Logistics' cross-dock operations, featuring 34 dock doors to help accelerate the order fulfillment process. Building B is dedicated to warehouse operations, featuring 35 dock doors to facilitate easy pickup and delivery.

is dedicated to warehouse operations, featuring 35 dock doors to facilitate easy pickup and delivery. Building C is dedicated to supporting eCommerce and retail fulfillment. This facility, which includes 14 dock doors, will enable Omni Logistics to quickly pick, pack and ship products on behalf of its customers.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

